Dilip Kumar once spoke to Pakistan PM during Kargil War at Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s request to restore peace: ‘Mian Sahib, we didn’t…’

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, many stars come and go, but there are only a few legends whose impact goes beyond cinema. One such name was the legendary Dilip Kumar, known not just as a towering man in India but also as a man who had immense respect in India and Pakistan; his influence was far beyond films. Born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan, his legacy played a huge role in defining Hindi cinema. With a career spanning over five decades, the actor was not just a great artist, but he was also admired for his unwavering belief in peace, dialogue, and humanity.

Born in Peshawar, Dilip Kumar later moved to Bombay in the 1930s with his family. It is said that at the time of Partition, when his father was told to move back to Peshawar, Dilip Kumar disagreed and said that he would live and die in India.

Dilip Kumar’s Role During the Kargil War

Being one of the biggest stars of India, the legendary actor was also immensely respected across the border, as he was born in modern-day Pakistan. When the India-Pakistan war broke out in Kargil in 1999, Dilip Kumar attempted to restore peace between the nations. He also spoke to the then-Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

As per reports, the call was facilitated by the then-Indian Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

What Vajpayee Told Nawaz Sharif

As per the report, “One day he was sitting with PM Sharif when the telephone bell rang, and the ADC informed the PM that the Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, wished to speak with him urgently.”

As Vajpayee expressed his disappointment, Sharif claimed that he had no idea about the tense situation in Kargil. Then, Vajpayee told him to speak to the man sitting next to him, Dilip Kumar.

Dilip Kumar’s Powerful Message

Reports suggest that Dilip Kumar said, “Mian Sahib, we did not expect this from you since you have always claimed to be a great supporter of peace between Pakistan and India.”

Tensions Eased, But the War Continued

if reports are to be believed, the tension between the two nations was mellowed for some time after this call. However, the situation eventually did go downhill. The war continued for three months.

Despite his efforts, the conflict could not be stopped immediately. Still, Dilip Kumar’s attempt to use his influence speaks about his impact beyond acting.

A Legacy That Transcended Cinema

In 2021, Dilip Kumar took his last breath at the age of 98. While his contribution to Indian cinema remains unmatched, moments like these show his influence far beyond work.

