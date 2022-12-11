Dilip Kumar’s 100th Birth Anniversary: Saira Banu Gets Emotional After Seeing Late Actor’s Poster, Fans Say ‘This is so Pure’ – WATCH

Dilip Kumar’s 100th Birth Anniversary: Saira Banu attended the opening ceremony of a two-day film festival honouring Dilip Kumar’s 100th birthday on Sunday. Saira Banu broke down in a recent video that was going viral on social media. The loving spouse was seen in the sorrowful footage approaching the poster for the upcoming documentary – ‘Dilip Kumar: Hero of Heroes’ and touching her husband’s face in it while other guests attempted to comfort her. However, Saira Banu appeared to be controlling her tears, and this clip deeply saddened their fans and followers.

WATCH SAIRA BANU’S VIRAL CLIP FROM THE EVENT:

The video went viral in no time as their fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “This is so pure.” Several others called it true love! One of them also said, “She loves him so much,” The renowned actor Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021, following a protracted illness. The renowned artist’s passing left a gaping hole in the hearts of his ardent admirers and moviegoers that will never be filled. However, Saira Banu, Dilip Kumar’s cherished life partner, was left utterly distraught by the actor’s passing.

For the unversed, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, who had an age difference of 22 years, got married in 1966. With their unwavering love and respect for one another, the iconic stars have always set an exemplary example.

