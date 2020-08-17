Bollywood’s veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s octogenarian brothers Eshan Khan and Aslam Khan, have been tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. They have been reportedly kept under artificial breathing support. The brothers were rushed to the hospital on Saturday night after they complained of breathlessness. The brothers are in ICU but they have not been intubated. They were admitted to the hospital after they tested positive for Covid-19 via rapid antigen test. Also Read - When Dilip Kumar Met Raj Kapoor in Hospital For The Last Time: 'Raj, Aaj Bhi Main Der Se Aaya, Maaf Kar De Mujhe'

As per the reports in Hindustan Times, Dilip Kumar's brothers' oxygen saturation was fallen below 80% and considering both of them are elderly, they have been kept under an artificial breathing support system called CPAP (Continuous positive airway pressure).

The sources in the hospital told the portal, "They have been kept in ICU but we haven't intubated them as yet. Considering their age and pre-condition health issues like diabetes and hypertension, we have to be extra careful while treating them".

Both the brothers, who live separately from Dilip Kumar, are being treated by Dr. Jalil Parkar.

In March, Dilip Kumar, 97, had shared a health update on Twitter, saying that he and his wife, actor Saira Banu, 75, were under “complete isolation” and quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection,” he had said.

Kumar had penned a four-lines poem on Twitter and urged his followers to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He also used the hashtag “stay home, save lives”. “Dawa bhi, dua bhi auron se faslaa bhi/ Ghareeb ki khidmat kamzor ki seva bhi”, read the poem.