Dilip Prabhavalkar’s Dashavatar etches its name in history as it becomes the FIRST Marathi film to enter…

Dilip Prabhavalkar’s Dashavatar creates history by becoming the first Marathi film to enter the Oscar contention list, marking a major milestone for regional cinema.

Marathi cinema has reached a proud milestone. The film Dashavatar, which performed strongly at the Indian box office last year, has now entered the Oscar 2026 contention list, marking a historic moment for regional cinema. This achievement places the film among select international entries competing in the main open film category of the Academy Awards.

A historic feat for Marathi films

The announcement was shared by director Subodh Khanolkar, who revealed that Dashavatar is likely the first Marathi film to be selected for the Oscars’ main competition category. Out of thousands of films submitted worldwide, only 150+ titles made it to the contention list — and Dashavatar is the only Marathi film among them. Adding to the achievement, Dashavatar has also become the first Marathi film to be screened at the Academy Screening Room, giving it unprecedented global visibility.

Director’s appreciation on reaching this feat

Expressing his emotions, Subodh Khanolkar shared that receiving the confirmation email was deeply satisfying. He said the recognition was not just about selection, but about proving that Marathi cinema can compete on a global platform. According to him, winning or losing no longer matters, what truly counts is that regional storytelling is finally being acknowledged internationally. He added that this moment represents only the beginning, and that the team will continue striving to create meaningful content that elevates Marathi cinema worldwide.

Independent entry of Dashavatar

While Homebound is India’s official submission to the Oscars this year, Dashavatar was submitted independently. Despite this, it has managed to secure a spot in the contention list, a rare feat for a regional-language film. It now remains to be seen whether either film will progress to the final nomination stage.

More about Dashavatar

Dashavatar enjoyed a successful theatrical run, earning Rs 24.18 crore at the box office against a reported budget of Rs 5 crore, earning it a super hit status. The film is based on Marathi folklore and retells the story of Lord Vishnu’s ten avatars. Set in Maharashtra’s Konkan region, the film stars Dilip Prabhavalkar, Abhinay Berde, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Siddharth Menon, Aarti Wadagbalkar, Ravi Kale, and Vijay Kenkre.

