Diljit Dosanjh agreed to Satluj without hearing the script, reveals director Honey Trehan: ‘There’s only one…’

Honey Trehan shares the heartfelt story of how Diljit Dosanjh reacted after learning about Satluj, highlighting the actor's respect for the film's subject and the bond that brought the collaboration together.

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Honey Trehan on Diljit Dosanjh's immediate yes to Satluj (PC: IMDb)

Satluj has become one of the most talked-about films in recent weeks. While the film has been receiving praise for its powerful storytelling and performances, it also found itself at the centre of controversy after it was removed from ZEE5 just two days after its OTT premiere. Amid the ongoing discussions around the film, director Honey Trehan has shared an interesting story about how superstar Diljit Dosanjh came on board the project. According to the filmmaker, the actor did not ask for a script narration or lengthy discussions. Instead, his response reflected an immediate emotional connection to the subject, making the collaboration one of the easiest decisions for both of them.

Honey Trehan recalls Diljit Dosanjh’s instant response

During a recent conversation with Mid-Day, Honey Trehan revealed that his professional bond with Diljit Dosanjh goes back to the making of Udta Punjab, where he worked as the casting director. When the time came to discuss Satluj, Honey said he had barely begun explaining the project before Diljit understood what the film was about.

Recalling the moment, Honey shared that even before he could mention that the film was based on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, Diljit responded by saying, “There’s only one story from Punjab worth making if it isn’t about 1984.” The director then showed the actor his research material. Diljit looked at Jaswant Singh Khalra’s photograph on the book, placed the book on his forehead as a mark of respect and said, “Waheguru ji… tell me when and where to come. You’ll find me there.” For Honey, that moment confirmed that Diljit was emotionally invested in telling Khalra’s story long before the cameras started rolling.

Diljit stood by the film throughout production

Honey Trehan also praised Diljit’s professionalism during filming. He recalled that there were several days when production schedules became unpredictable. On one occasion, the actor reported to the set as early as 6 am but could not face the camera until nearly 4 pm because of delays.

Despite repeated apologies from the director, Diljit never complained. Instead, he kept reassuring Honey that everything being done was for the benefit of the film and that he was there to support the project. According to the director, that attitude made the demanding shoot much easier and reflected the actor’s complete faith in the film.

The story behind Satluj

Set in Punjab in 1995, Satluj tells the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed allegations involving the illegal killings and cremations of nearly 25,000 unidentified bodies. The film follows his fight for justice before his mysterious disappearance.

Diljit Dosanjh leads the film as Jaswant Singh Khalra alongside Arjun Rampal, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Suvinder Vicky, Kanwaljit Singh, Saurabh Sachdeva, Jagjeet Sandhu, Nassar and Geeta Agrawal Sharma in pivotal roles. The ensemble cast has been widely appreciated for bringing emotional depth to the powerful narrative.

Why was Satluj removed from OTT?

Although Satluj was initially planned for a theatrical release, the makers reportedly faced major certification hurdles. Reports claimed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) sought 127 cuts before approving the film. Rather than proceeding with those changes, the makers eventually opted for an OTT release after a legal and certification battle that lasted nearly three years.

However, the film’s streaming journey was also cut short. Just two days after its release on ZEE5, Satluj was removed from the platform without any public explanation, sparking widespread debate among audiences and the film industry. Later, according to ANI, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated that the film had been released on the streaming platform without completing the required certification process.