Diljit Dosanjh’s Amar Singh Chamkila to Premiere on Netflix in April, Check Release Date

Amar Singh Chamkila is Imtiaz Ali's film on the life of Punjab's Elvis Presley. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles.

Chamkila movie release date: Diljit Dosanjh is all geared up for one of the most special films of his career. The actor is playing the role of iconic singer ‘Amar Singh Chamkila‘ in his biopic, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra and it is going to be premiered on Netflix this year. On Monday morning, the makers announced the release date of the film and took to social media to create a buzz.

‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ has got music by AR Rahman and that’s just one of the reasons why it’s an anticipated watch this year. The film will be premiering on Netflix in April this year. It has been shot in real-life locations and features rustic songs, inspired by the original creations of the singer, often regarded as ‘Elvis Presley of Punjab’. The film is slated to release on April 14.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AR Rahman: Official Updates (@arrofficialupdates)

Amar Singh Chamkila will follow the journey of the celebrated singer, right from him discovering his talent to his performances in the ‘akhadaas’ – live music performances in the village – and the subsequent record-breaking success of his songs. The film aims to show the inspiring journey of his life which was dedicated to singing. So much so that he was the highest record-selling artist of his time.

The music of the film is going to be very essential and that is the reason Irshad Kamil-AR Rahman and Imtiaz Ali have left no loophole in recording the most iconic songs for ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. The film also features a few numbers sung by Diljit and Parineeti – who are both professionally trained singers as well apart from being popular actors. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!

