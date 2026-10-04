Diljit Dosanjh announces Aura Tour India, will perform across 7 cities from November

Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up to take his latest live tour to Indian audiences, marking his return to the country's concert scene with performances planned in seven cities.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/diljit-dosanjh-announces-aura-tour-india-will-perform-across-7-cities-from-november-8532708/ Copy

Diljit Dosanjh's Aura Tour comes to India (PC: Twitter)

Diljit Dosanjh is preparing to bring his live music experience back to Indian audiences, and fans across several cities now have a reason to start making plans. After creating a huge buzz with his Dil-Luminati Tour in 2024, the singer is returning with another large-scale concert run. This time, the focus is on taking the Aura experience beyond a single destination and closer to fans in different parts of the country. The India leg is expected to be spread across November and December, giving concertgoers multiple opportunities to catch the Punjabi star performing live.

Diljit Dosanjh announces seven-city Aura Tour

Diljit Dosanjh will bring his Aura World Tour to India with shows planned across seven cities. The India leg will begin in Delhi-NCR on November 1 and continue through several major cities before concluding in December.

The announced schedule includes Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5. Chandigarh has also been included in the tour, although the final date and venue details for that show are yet to be announced.

The India concerts come after the previously announced Ahmedabad show at Narendra Modi Stadium. The new announcement expands the homecoming into a wider pan-India concert series.

When and where will Diljit perform?

The current Aura India Tour schedule is:

Delhi-NCR: November 1

Indore: November 15

Ahmedabad: November 21

Mumbai: November 27

Bengaluru: November 29

Lucknow: December 5

Chandigarh: Date and venue to be announced

The tour will give fans in different regions a chance to experience Diljit’s live performance without having to travel to Ahmedabad. The singer has been touring internationally through Europe and North America as part of his Aura World Tour.

What did Diljit Dosanjh say about returning to India?

Diljit shared his excitement about performing in his home country and meeting fans across different cities again. In his statement, he said performing in India has a different vibe and expressed happiness about travelling from Delhi to Indore and other cities as part of the tour. He also thanked fans for their continued love and said he was looking forward to visiting their cities during November and December.

When can fans buy Aura Tour tickets?

Tickets for the India shows will be sold exclusively through BookMyShow. Fans will first get access through a RuPay Credit Card Pre-Sale, which is scheduled to begin on October 6 at 12 noon. The details regarding the general sale are expected to be announced later. Concertgoers planning to attend the shows will therefore need to keep an eye out for the official ticketing update.