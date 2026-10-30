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Diljit Dosanjh Aura World Tour 2026: Singer urges fans to take Delhi Metro to JLN Stadium Concert

Singer Diljit Dosanjh urged the people attending his Aura World Tour 2026 concert in Delhi's JLN Stadium to use the Delhi Metro instead of cars and private vehicles.

Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: October 30, 2026, 6:32 PM IST
Diljit Dosanjh Aura World Tour 2026: Singer urges fans to take Delhi Metro to JLN Stadium Concert
Diljit Dosanjh's Aura Tour comes to Delhi.(PC: Twitter)

Diljit Dosanjh has a travel tip for everyone coming to his ‘Aura India Tour’ concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday: take the metro. There’s no parking at the venue, and the Delhi Metro will be running till 12am to get fans home.

The Delhi Police have shared a video of the singer on its official X account, saying traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place from 1 pm to 12 am while using the Delhi Metro service will ease the commute for concertgoers.

Read more: Diljit Dosanjh concert: Delhi metro announces special services, traffic restrictions from 1PM

Delhi Metro extend train services till…

The Delhi Metro will extend train services till midnight on October 30 across its network, except the Airport Express Line and Rapid Metro, Gurugram, to facilitate the movement of around 70,000 spectators expected to attend singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said additional train trips would be operated to help spectators return after the concert. Standby trains will also be kept ready to handle any unexpected surge in passenger traffic.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert: No parking, show ends at 10 pm; singer gives last minute updates

The timings for purchasing QR tickets through the Delhi Metro Sarthi mobile app will also be extended by an hour in view of the revised service timings, the DMRC said.

Additional staff, customer service personnel and customer facilitation agents will be deployed at JLN Stadium Metro station and key interchange stations to guide commuters and manage passenger movement, it said.

Security arrangements will also be strengthened at the station, with additional personnel, door frame metal detectors and enhanced screening measures to ensure orderly movement of passengers.

It mentioned that JLN Stadium Metro station, located on the Violet Line connecting Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh, is the nearest station to the concert venue.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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