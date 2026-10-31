Diljit Dosanjh Aura India Tour 2026: Singer salutes female CRPF officer at Delhi concert, says ‘She reminded me of my mother’ – Watch

Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour 2026 opened in Delhi with a touching moment. The singer paused his performance to thank security personnel and invited a woman CRPF officer on stage, telling her that she reminded him of his mother.

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Diljit Dosanjh salutes female CRPF officer at Delhi concert (PC: Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh knows how to make a concert memorable, but his opening show of the Aura India Tour 2026 in Delhi had a moment that went beyond music. The singer, who performed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, 2026, paused his set to acknowledge the security personnel working at the venue. What followed was an emotional interaction with a woman officer that left the audience cheering. Diljit invited the officer on stage, saluted her and shared a personal thought that made the moment even more special. He said her presence reminded him of his mother. A video of the interaction has since been shared widely online, with fans appreciating the singer’s heartfelt gesture.

Diljit Dosanjh invites woman CRPF officer on stage and salutes her

During the Delhi concert, Diljit Dosanjh stopped his performance and asked the audience to give the security personnel a round of applause. He thanked them for their service and reminded the crowd how important their work was in keeping everyone safe.

Read more: Diljit Dosanjh calls out Cockroach Janata Party at Delhi concert for mocking Satluj

“If you are not here, we wouldn’t feel safe,” he told the personnel before saluting them. The singer then invited a woman CRPF officer onto the stage. He said, “I get to meet my mother once or twice a year. But when you were standing there, I thought my mother was standing there.”

Diljit also recalled a phone call with his mother earlier that day. He said, “Today my mother called me. She said, ‘Take care of yourself.’ I said, ‘Good things will happen, don’t worry.’ Looking at you today, I thought it was my mother who was standing with me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

The singer’s warm gesture and words drew cheers from the audience. He also sang for the officer and presented her with a gift.

Diljit Dosanjh gives shoutout to CRPF and Delhi Police

Diljit Dosanjh later shared a video from the concert on his social media account. Along with the clip, he gave a special shoutout to his Delhi fans, Delhi Police, the CRPF, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, and BookMyShow Live.

The video has received over 6.8 million views with 498k likes in just 13 hours. The video captures the singer acknowledging the people responsible for security, and the smooth running of the event. His interaction with the woman officer became one of the most loved moments from the evening.

Diljit Dosanjh kicks off Aura India Tour 2026 in Delhi

Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his Aura India tour concert at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, 2026. The singer performed several popular tracks, including G.O.A.T., Lover, Hass Hass, Naina, and Ikk Kudi. The show also featured a drone display, lasers and other stage effects.

After Delhi, the tour is scheduled to travel to Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29, Lucknow on December 5, Chandigarh on December 12, and Kolkata on December 19.