Diljit Dosanjh Blames Government’s Incompetency Behind Sidhu Moosewala’s Murder: ‘Politics is Very Dirty’

Diljit Dosanjh Opens up on Sidhu Moosewala’s Murder: Diljit Dosanjh, known for speaking up on social and national issues never minces words. The actor-singer who was quite active during the ant-CAA protests recently opened up on Sidhu Moosewala’s murder in a recent interview. Diljit blamed the government’s incompetency and expressed his disappointment with the ongoing ‘dirty politics’. The Punjabi actor and singer has always been vocal about his opinions on society and recently also acted in a period-drama film Jogi (2022). The movie is based on the socio-political tensions during the 1980s.

DILJIT DOSANJH OPENS UP ON SIDHU MOOSEWALA AND DEEP SIDHU’S DEATH

Diljit in his recent interviews, according to an HT report spoke about Moosewala nd Deep Sidhu’s unfortunate demise. He said, “All of them worked hard. I don’t think an artiste can do anything wrong to anyone, I am talking about my own experience. Mujhe ye manne mein nahi aati baat (I don’t agree with it). There could be nothing between him and someone else. So why would anyone kill someone else? This is a very sad thing. Even talking about it is so difficult. Think about it, you have just one child and he dies. His father and mother, how would they be living with it. You cannot imagine what they are going through, only they know it.”

DILJIT DOSANJH BLAMES GOVERNMENT’S INCOMPETENCY

The Punjabi actor further added, “100% ye sarkar ki nalayaki hai. Ye politics hai aur politics bahut gandi hai. Bhagwan se hum prarthna kar sakte hain ki unko insaaf mile aur aisi tragedy na ho (This is 100% government’s failure. This is politics and politics is very dirty. We pray to God that he gets justice and such tragedy never happens again). We are not in this world to kill each other but this has been happening since the beginning. Artistes have been killed before as well… I remember when I started, there used to be problems. People would feel why is this person getting so successful but killing someone is just… I don’t know. It is the government’s fault 100% and this is politics, according to me.”

Diljit was also seen in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh, co-starring Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill.

