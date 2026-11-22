Diljit Dosanjh blushes and smiles as female fan kisses him during Ahmedabad concert, video goes viral

The singer is continuing his musical tour with memorable audience interactions, including a playful moment that has become a talking point among his admirers.

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Diljit Dosanjh gets kissed by female fan at Ahmedabad concert (PC: Twitter)

Diljit Dosanjh‘s Ahmedabad concert turned into an unexpected fan moment when a woman from the audience surprised him with a kiss on stage. The singer was performing at Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21 as part of his AURA India Tour when the incident took place. What followed was a mix of laughter and playful banter that left the audience cheering. Diljit handled the situation with his usual sense of humour and continued entertaining the crowd. A video of the interaction has since made its way across social media and caught the attention of fans.

Diljit Dosanjh blushes after female fan kisses him on stage

The incident happened when a foreign female fan was invited on stage to dance with Diljit during his Ahmedabad performance. As she approached the singer, he initially raised his arm as if to stop her from coming too close. However the moment took an unexpected turn when she kissed him on the cheek.

Read more: Diljit Dosanjh questions double standards over song restrictions at Ahmedabad concert

Diljit appeared surprised by the gesture but soon broke into a smile. Instead of reacting awkwardly, he responded with a humorous comment that made the audience laugh.

“Look the foreigners are dancing on bhangra paa rahe hain. Thank you for coming up on my show. My English is not handsome, I am handsome,” he said. The singer later presented the fan with a gift as a token of appreciation. She hugged him before leaving the stage and rejoining the audience. The video was also shared by Team Diljit on Instagram and quickly attracted attention online.

See viral video of Diljit Dosanjh here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

Diljit Dosanjh questions restrictions on his songs

The Ahmedabad concert also saw Diljit speak about restrictions placed on some of his popular tracks. The District Child Protection Unit had reportedly requested the police to stop him from performing songs such as Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jeeb Vicho Afeem and Jatt Fire Karda. The songs were reportedly flagged over lyrics related to alcohol and drug use as well as gun culture.

During the concert, Diljit questioned the difference in how such restrictions were applied. He referred to Coldplay’s performance at the same venue in 2025 and mentioned their song Hymn For The Weekend.

He said, “Last year, when the entire band came here and Coldplay performed, I decided that day that I wanted to perform here. But let me tell you something. When Coldplay sings, ‘I’m feeling drunk and high’, nobody has a problem. I like that song. When Coldplay comes here and sings it, nobody has an issue.”

Diljit Dosanjh’s AURA India Tour continues

The Ahmedabad concert was part of Diljit’s ongoing AURA India Tour, which began in Delhi on October 30. The singer has several performances lined up in different cities over the coming weeks. After Ahmedabad, he is scheduled to perform in Mumbai on November 27 and Bengaluru on November 29. His tour will then move to Lucknow on December 5, followed by Chandigarh on December 12 and Kolkata on December 19.