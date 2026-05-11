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Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on removing Khalistani protestors from his Canada concert: If you try to...

Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on removing Khalistani protestors from his Canada concert: ‘If you try to…’

Diljit Dosanjh spoke about the disruption at his Canada concert and clarified why he took a firm stand during the live performance, stressing the importance of respect and order on stage.

Diljit Dosanjh on Canada concert (PC: Twitter)

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has finally reacted to the controversy surrounding his recent concert in Canada, where a group of protestors carrying pro-Khalistani flags were reportedly removed from the venue. The incident took place during his ongoing Aura World Tour 2026 and quickly became a major topic on social media. Videos from the concert spread online showing the singer addressing the crowd and instructing security to take action against people allegedly disturbing the event. After days of debate, Diljit has now shared his side of the story and clarified why he decided to intervene during the live show.

What did Diljit Dosanjh say about the concert controversy?

Diljit Dosanjh addressed the matter through his Instagram Stories and explained that his issue was never with flags or banners. He wrote, “Standing outside and protesting — anyone can do that. But if you try to come inside and harass my fans, that will not be tolerated. If someone brings a banner or a flag, it usually means they want to show where they’ve come from and that they support me. But if you’re standing outside with the same banner abusing my fans and then try to come inside and do the same thing, that will not be tolerated.”

See Diljit Dosanjh’s viral Instagram Story here

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh stops performance amid Khalistan flag controversy at Canada concert, video goes viral

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Why did the controversy begin?

The issue reportedly traces back to October 2025 when Diljit Dosanjh appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati and touched Amitabh Bachchan’s feet during the episode. Following this some groups linked to the pro Khalistan movement allegedly criticised the singer online.

Reports claimed that members of Sikhs for Justice objected to the gesture and later threatened to disrupt his international concerts. Despite the backlash Diljit continued promoting peace and unity through his public statements.

What message did Diljit give earlier?

During previous interactions Diljit Dosanjh had already spoken about spreading love instead of hate. He had said that he believes in “Ik Onkar” and sees the world as one family. The singer also mentioned that he would continue spreading positivity regardless of criticism or trolling.

Also read: With Rs 943 crore earnings, Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour beats revenues of Arijit Singh, AP Dhillon, Badshah and Honey Singh’s concerts – Look where he stands globally?

What is Diljit’s Aura World Tour 2026?

The Aura World Tour 2026 is currently one of the biggest international music tours by Diljit Dosanjh. The tour began on April 23, 2026 at BC Place in Vancouver and includes 16 major cities across North America. Some of the biggest venues on the schedule include Madison Square Garden in New York and Rogers Centre in Toronto. The concerts feature a mix of Punjabi music live performances and large scale stadium production that has drawn huge crowds worldwide.

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