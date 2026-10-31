Diljit Dosanjh calls out Cockroach Janata Party at Delhi concert for mocking Satluj: ‘Don’t teach Punjabis how to fight’

Diljit Dosanjh addressed the controversy surrounding his film Satluj during his Delhi concert. The singer responded to the Cockroach Janata Party's mockery and spoke about the struggle behind making the film.

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Diljit Dosanjh (PC: Instagram)

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has addressed the controversy surrounding his film Satluj during his recent concert in Delhi. Known for keeping his performances lively and entertaining, the Punjabi star took a moment to speak about the criticism directed at the film – Satluj, which is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. His remarks came amid the ongoing discussion surrounding the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and its student protest. Diljit, who recently began his Aura India Tour 2026 in the national capital, spoke directly to the audience about the film and the efforts that went into making it. He also made it clear that his decision to remain quiet should not be mistaken for a lack of courage. His comments have since attracted attention online, with fans discussing his response to the controversy.

Diljit Dosanjh responds to Cockroach Janata Party over Satluj mockery

During his performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 30, 2026, Diljit Dosanjh addressed the criticism surrounding Satluj. Referring to the film being mocked, the singer said that the team had fought hard to bring the project to the audience.

“I love all of you because I am an artist, bro. I am being quiet, so let me stay quiet. I support all of you. But don’t teach Punjabis how to fight,” he said while addressing the crowd.

He further spoke about the film and said, “The film you are making fun of on stage, Jaswant Singh Khalra’s film, we fought for that film for a long time. I love all of you. If someone hates us, it’s okay. But I love all of you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arun Singh (@khabarbythejhumroo)

His remarks were seen as a response to the criticism linked to the Cockroach Janata Party-led student protest. When Diljit first made the remark, “I’m an artist, bro”, amid the CJP student protest controversy, it sparked mixed reactions. Many viewed his statement as an attempt to stay away from a politically sensitive matter, while several social media users criticised him, arguing that someone with his influence should use his platform to speak up on important issues. The singer also maintained that he continued to have love for everyone despite the criticism.

What is Diljit Dosanjh’s film Satluj about?

Satluj is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a human rights activist from Punjab who brought attention to alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Khalra investigated cases involving unidentified bodies and alleged human rights violations during a difficult period in Punjab’s history. He disappeared in 1995, and his body was later found near the Harike Bridge on the Sutlej River. He was allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and killed by police officials.

The subject of the film has also drawn attention because of its sensitive historical and human rights themes. Satluj premiered on ZEE5 on July 3, 2026, but was removed from the streaming platform within two days.