Diljit Dosanjh confirms Indore concert amid safety concerns, says ‘101% coming’

Diljit Dosanjh urged fans to believe his words and not beleive the speculations. He is going to come Indore for the concert on 15th November as scheduled.

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Diljit Dosanjh India Tour

Diljit Dosanjh has put an end to speculation about cancelling his upcoming Indore concert. The singer-actor has confirmed that he will perform in the city on November 15 as scheduled, despite reports suggesting that he might reconsider the show over safety concerns. He also promised fans that he would try the city’s famous poha before taking the stage.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Diljit addressed the rumours and took a dig at news reports for adding ‘masala’ to the concert-related developments. He urged fans not to believe everything they read and assured them that he was looking forward to performing in Indore.

During the live session, he said, “I’ll come on 15th in Indore. 101 percent. The first thing that I am going to do is that I am going to eat some poha. And then, when I’ll get some energy boost, like this…all full steam.”

He further asked fans to trust his words instead of paying attention to speculation. He added, “Whatsoever the thing may be, I’ll definitely be there to see you guys on 15th. Just believe my words.”

Why is Diljit Dosanjh’s Indore concert facing controversy?

The controversy surrounding Diljit’s Indore concert began on November 6, when the District Child Protection Officer from the Women and Child Development Department asked the event organisers to ensure that four of his songs were not included in the setlist.

The songs named in the notice are Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jeeb Vicho Afeem (also known as Case) and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda. The authorities raised concerns about their lyrics, stating that they could have a negative influence on children. The concert is open to children aged five and above.

Speaking to ANI, District Officer Rajneesh Sinha said, “The concert of Diljit Dosanjh will be held on 15 November at Twenty One Business Park. We have received a letter from Chandigarh about songs that praise drugs, intoxicants or weapons… As per the directions of Punjab and Haryana High Court, we have sent a letter to organisers so that they should take care that such songs should not be performed as it may have a negative effect on children.”

Diljit and his team are yet to publicly respond to the notice regarding the songs.

The singer began his Aura India Tour with a concert at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30. The Delhi show had also faced security-related concerns before additional security arrangements were put in place. Diljit is scheduled to perform in several other Indian cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chandigarh.