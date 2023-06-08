Home

Did Diljit Dosanjh Get ‘Cozy’ With Taylor Swift at Restaurant? He Speaks

Diljit Dosanjh recently reacted to a Canadian news portal's report which claims that the singer got 'cozy' with Taylor Swift at restaurant.

Diljit Dosanjh Responds to Reports About Getting Cozy With Tailor Swift: Diljit Dosanjh has a huge fanbase in Canada. He was recently hailed for his rocking performance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023. The singer created history by becoming the first Indian to perform live at the music concert in California, United States. Diljit has become popular across the globe with his singing. The singer-actor has been able strike a balance between his music and acting career. There have been rife speculations recently about Diljit meeting Taylor Swift in Vancouver, Canada. The Punjabi singer responded to a media report claiming that he dined with Swift Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor.

CHECK OUT DILIJIT DOSANJH’S DELETED VIRAL TWEET:

DILJIT DOSANJH REACTS TO REPORTS ABOUT DINING WITH TAYLOR SWIFT

Canadian news outlet, Breaking News British Columbia captioned their post as, “BREAKING: Vancouver patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favourite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh were laughing and being ‘touch touch’.” Diljit gave a humorous reply to the post with a quote tweet and wrote, “Yaar privacy naam di v koi cheez hundi aa (There is something called privacy).” The actor later deleted his tweet. However, screenshots of his social media post are breaking the internet. Diljit recently performed Patiala Peg and Lemonade, among other songs at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023.

Diljit was recently hailed for his rom-com Jodi. He will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila and Kareena Kapoor starrer The Crew.

Swift is currently travelling across US for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The singer is set to perform in the US through August. The international dates of her upcoming live shows are yet to be announced.

