Singer-Actor Diljit Dosanjh who have been making headlines for getting into an ugly spat with Kangana Ranaut, on Saturday had addressed the protesting farmers at Singhu border. He urged the government to meet their demands. He is also said to have donated Rs 1 crore to purchase warm clothes for the protestors. Punjabi singer Singga took to his Instagram stories to appreciate Diljit for his stand and made the revelation that the actor has secretly donated Rs 1 crore to buy blankets and other warm clothes for farmers who are protesting at the Delhi border.

Expressing his gratitude, Singga said in Punjabi, "Thank you brother, you gave Rs 1 crore for the farmers, for their warm clothes, and nobody knows. You didn't post about it. Nowadays people can't shut up after donating Rs 10."

Addressing the farmers on Saturday, Diljit said: "Hats off to all of you farmers, you have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers' issues shouldn't be diverted by anyone. We have only one request from the Centre… please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully and the entire country is with farmers. This agitation is about farmers. Things are twisted on Twitter but the truth is that farmers are protesting peacefully, nobody is talking about bloodshed here."

Diljit got support from celebs such as Mika Singh, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu to name a few.