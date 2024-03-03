Home

Diljit Dosanjh Gets a Crash Course in Gujarati from Nita Ambani at Anant Ambani’s Pre-Wedding Celebration – WATCH

At Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities, Diljit Dosanjh receives an impromptu lesson in Gujarati from Nita Ambani. Check out the video here.

Diljit Dosanjh, one of the widely-adored Punjabi singers stole the show at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. The pre-wedding functions began on March 01, 2024, and will conclude on March 02, 2024. On day 2 of the event, Nita Ambani was seen teaching Diljit Dosanjh a little Gujarati. Dosanjh was on stage performing some of his biggest hits when he stood to take a quick break to learn Gujarati from the boss lady himself.

In an Instagram video, Nita was captured conversing with Diljit in Gujarati. Initially, she inquired about his well-being in Gujarati, to which the singer promptly responded. Subsequently, she asked him about his origins in Gujarati, leading Diljit to admit that he found the question challenging to grasp. The singer’s reaction left the splits. Later, Nita explained the meaning of the line. “Where do you live?” She translated her Gujarati statement, but nobody anticipated Diljit’s charming response. He said, “Where do I live? I live in people’s hearts.” His reply impressed Nita Ambani.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, apart from learning Gujarati from Nita Ambani, the singer made Kareena Kapoor blush when he compared the actor with Beyonce and Rihanna. He said, “There might be Beyonce and there might be Rihanna but we have her,” this left Kareena all red cheeks. Later, Dosanjh sang his popular songProper Patola for her while Saif Ali Khan stood with them. At first, Kareena was a bit hesitant but later gave it to the groove. Diljit shared the video and wrote, “Queen @kareenakapoorkhan King #saifalikhan.”

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant commenced on March 1, 2024, and are set to conclude on March 3, 2024. The event has attracted numerous luminaries from Bollywood, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor, as well as renowned sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar, representing diverse fields. Meanwhile, the couple, Radhika and Anant, are scheduled to tie the knot in July.

