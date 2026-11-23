Diljit Dosanjh gives lifetime free concert tickets to fan who attended 7 AURA tour shows, video goes viral

Diljit Dosanjh won hearts at his Ahmedabad concert by offering lifetime free tickets to a fan who had attended seven of his AURA Tour shows. Watch the video.

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Diljit Dosanjh concert (PC -Instagram)

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh made his Ahmedabad concert extra special for a fan who has been following his AURA India Tour 2026 across different cities. During his November 21 performance, the singer surprised a woman who revealed that she had attended seven of his concerts this year by offering her free tickets to all his future shows for life. The heartwarming moment has since gone viral on social media.

In a video from the concert, Diljit is seen asking the fan, “Tuada kidva show hai is saal da? (How many shows of mine have you attended this year?)” When she replied with “7″, the singer continued, “Wow… Inna da 7th show hai is saal da, Aura Tour da. Eh Vancouver vi aaye, America vi aaye, Europe vi aaye, Wembley vi aaye, ajj eh Ahmedabad vi aaye… Zordaar taadiyan innan layi! (Wow! This is their seventh show of the year on the Aura Tour. They came to Vancouver, America, Europe, Wembley, and now they’ve come to Ahmedabad… A big round of applause for them!)”

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Impressed by her dedication, Diljit told the fan that she would never have to purchase tickets to his concerts again. He announced that she would get free entry to all his shows for as long as he continued performing. He said, “Aaj ton baad, for your whole life, jinna chir main gaunga, tuhadi ticket free hai. Tussi sirf sanu dassna hai. Tuhadi ticket free hai. Aaj ton baad tussi meri ticket nahi khareedni hai. Aaj ton baad tuhadi ticket free hai. Jinna chir main gaunga, tuhadi ticket free hai. Thank you so much!” (From today onwards, you won’t have to buy tickets anymore. No, I swear, I’m serious about this. From today onwards, for your entire life, as long as I keep singing, your tickets will be free. You just have to let us know. Your tickets will be free. From today onwards, you don’t have to buy tickets to my shows. As long as I keep singing, your tickets will be free. Thank you so much!)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

Diljit Dosanjh questions double standards over song restrictions

Apart from the sweet interaction, Diljit also addressed the controversy surrounding his songs during the Ahmedabad concert on Saturday, November 21. Performing at the Narendra Modi Stadium as part of his AURA India Tour 2026, the singer questioned why his songs faced restrictions while international artistes such as Coldplay could perform tracks containing references to drinking and getting high.

Taking a dig at what he described as double standards, Diljit said, “Lekin ek baat main kahun aapse, jab Coldplay ka band gaata hai, wo gaata hai ‘I’m feeling drunk and high’, tab toh kisi ko dikkat nahi hoti. Agar Coldplay yahan pe aake gaate hain, ‘I’m feeling drunk and high’, toh kisi ko problem nahi hai. Diljit gaayega toh problem hai. Ye double standards kyun hai?” (But let me tell you something. When Coldplay sings, ‘I’m feeling drunk and high’, nobody has a problem. When Coldplay comes here and sings those lyrics, nobody has an issue. But when Diljit sings, there’s a problem. Why these double standards?)

The singer’s remarks have added to the ongoing discussion around restrictions on songs performed at live concerts.