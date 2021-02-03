After a series of one-sided crushes on Hollywood celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Gal Gadot, Ivanka Trump, Dua Lipa, our very own desi boy Diljit Dosanjh has found a new crush on International pop singer Rihanna. His adorable gestures aren’t getting ignored on social media as he the Punjabi singer says bye to his one-sided love Kylie Jenner. Diljit cannot stop gushing about Rihanna after she tweeted about the ongoing farmers protest at Delhi border. Rihanna has not only won Diljit’s heart but has also got a lot of love and blessings from Indians. The pop icon had shared an article that talked about the internet ban in some parts of the country due to the protests, and asked ‘why are we not talking about it’. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Launches Fresh Jibe at Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra, Says 'You Need To Explain This'

On his Instagram story, Diljit shared Rihanna's picture in an orange dress and uploaded a song RiRi which is sung by the star himself. RiRi is the nickname of Rihanna and he has dedicated the new song for her. RiRi has been written by Raj Ranjodh. The song was released shortly after Rihanna's tweet on the ongoing farmer's protest, which drew a lot of public attention. Rihanna had tweeted, "What aren't we talking about this?!#FarmersProtest".

The song RiRi (Rihanna) by Diljit Dosanjh means:

Barbados Diye Sohniye Kudiye …

Rang Jion Kankaan Di Jaee Ein..

Raj tan Rab Nu Kare Salaama

Raj tan Rab Nu Kare Salaama

Jiney Pari Dhart Te Laee Ein..

Pretty girl from Barbados (Rihanna was raised in Bridgetown, Barbados)

Her skin colour is similar to wheat

Raj, the lyricist, salutes god for bringing Rihanna on the Earth

Addressing Rihanna as a fairy, Diljit says that God has placed a fairy on the Earth.

I Will gift you a Patiala suit as a gift

I Will give u anklets as I adore you, Hey Rihanna

You have big bright eyes and You are the treasure of beauty. I will come to your performance wearing kurta pajama at the stage.

Listen the song here: