Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert: No flags or banners; check full list of items allowed and banned at Mahalaxmi Racecourse

From essential medicines to personal belongings, here is a guide to the items fans can carry and those they will have to leave behind before the performance.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/diljit-dosanjh-mumbai-concert-no-flags-or-banners-check-full-list-of-items-allowed-and-banned-at-mahalaxmi-racecourse-8548452/ Copy

Check what you can and cannot carry inside Diljit Dosanjh's concert (PC: Instagram)

Mumbai is getting ready for Diljit Dosanjh‘s live performance as part of his AURA India Tour 2026 on Friday, November 27. The concert will take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and fans are expected to follow specific security rules before entering the venue. From personal belongings to electronic gadgets, several everyday items will not be allowed inside. Attendees should check the entry guidelines in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience. They must also carry a valid identity card, as security checks will be conducted at the venue.

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert 2026: What items are prohibited?

According to the organisers’ guidelines shared by BookMyShow, fans cannot carry flags, banners or posters inside the concert venue. Sharp objects such as knives, blades and sharp jewellery are also prohibited. Lighters and laser pointers are not allowed. Items that could potentially be thrown into the crowd, including water balloons, eggs, markers and pens, are also on the restricted list. Empty bottles made of glass, metal or plastic will not be permitted.

Are cameras, drones and bags allowed at the concert?

Fans planning to record the performance should keep in mind that professional cameras, tripods, selfie sticks, GoPros, drones and other recording equipment are not allowed. Umbrellas and aerosols are also prohibited. Deodorants, spray sunscreens and makeup products, including creams, cannot be carried inside. Large bags, backpacks, laptops and tablets are restricted as well. However, power banks are permitted under the event guidelines.

What items can fans carry inside Mahalaxmi Racecourse?

Attendees can carry power banks and medicines that are prescribed by a doctor. Those bringing medicines must show a valid prescription during security checks. A government-issued photo identity card is mandatory for entry. Fans are advised to arrive well before the concert begins so they have enough time to complete security checks and avoid long queues. They should also follow instructions from event staff and security personnel.

See BookMyShow’s official post related to Diljit’s Mumbai concert here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BookMyShow.Live (@bookmyshow.live)

Why are flags and banners restricted at Diljit’s Mumbai concert?

The restrictions come months after a controversy at Diljit Dosanjh’s Calgary concert in Canada in May 2026. During the show, some attendees were seen waving pro-Khalistani flags. Diljit reportedly asked security personnel to remove people who were disrupting the event, which led to criticism from some sections of the Punjabi community.

The singer later addressed the issue through an Instagram Story. He clarified that he did not object to people carrying flags or banners to express their identity or support. His concern, he explained, was about the intention behind such actions, particularly when they could harass other fans or disturb the concert.

Diljit Dosanjh AURA India Tour 2026 schedule

The Mumbai concert is part of Diljit’s eight-city AURA India Tour 2026, co-produced by BookMyShow Live and Live Nation. The India leg began in Delhi on October 30 and will continue until December 19, with performances across major cities.

After Mumbai, Diljit will perform at NICE Grounds in Bengaluru on November 29. The tour will then move to Lucknow on December 5, Chandigarh on December 12 and Kolkata on December 19. The Mumbai show is scheduled at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, with tickets starting at Rs 5,499.