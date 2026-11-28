Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert: Sanya Malhotra joins him on stage and grooves to Charmer, singer’s sweet gesture wins hearts – Watch

Diljit Dosanjh surprised Sanya Malhotra by inviting her on stage during his Mumbai concert. The actress danced with the singer to Punjabi song Charmer as fans cheered.

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Sanya Malhotra joins Diljit Dosanjh on stage during Mumbai concert (PC: Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh’s concerts are known for their music, energy and unexpected moments, and his latest Mumbai show gave fans another reason to talk about it. The Mumbai concert was part of Diljit’s high-energy live performances, featuring a mix of his biggest hit songs, electrifying visuals and vibrant stage production. While the singer had thousands of people dancing to his popular tracks, a special moment unfolded when he spotted Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra in the audience. What followed was an impromptu stage appearance, a dance and a visibly excited Sanya enjoying the moment. Videos from the concert have since surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of their fun interaction which is going viral on social media.

Sanya Malhotra joins Diljit Dosanjh on stage during Mumbai concert

Sanya Malhotra attended Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert on November 27, 2026, (Friday) at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. During his performance, Diljit spotted the actress in the audience and invited her to join him on stage. Sanya happily accepted the invitation and walked up to the singer, holding his hand as she joined him for a dance. The actress appeared delighted by the surprise, smiling as the crowd cheered for the duo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

The two danced to Diljit’s song Charmer, which has also featured in several of Sanya’s social media reels. Their spontaneous interaction quickly became one of the highlights of the evening, with videos of the concert moment circulating on social media. Diljit also shared a video of Sanya’s stage appearance on his social media account. Praising the actress, he wrote, “MUMBAI Sanya Ji what a Charm.”

Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert gets celebrity-filled turnout

Apart from Sanya Malhotra, several other Bollywood celebrities attended the concert and enjoyed the Punjabi singer’s performance. Karisma Kapoor was seen dancing with her friends, while Avneet Kaur also enjoyed the music and was spotted grooving to Diljit’s songs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

Disha Patani, Rasha Thadani, Jasmin Bhasin, Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan were among the other celebrities spotted at Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

Videos from the evening showed the audience dancing to popular tracks, including Ikk Kudi, Saanson Ki Mala, Pokito, and Vibe. The concert turned into a lively celebration, with fans singing along to the singer’s popular numbers.

Mumbai concert is part of Diljit Dosanjh’s AURA India Tour 2026. The singer is scheduled to perform next in Bengaluru on November 29, 2026, as the tour continues.