Diljit Dosanjh’s concerts are known for their music, energy and unexpected moments, and his latest Mumbai show gave fans another reason to talk about it. The Mumbai concert was part of Diljit’s high-energy live performances, featuring a mix of his biggest hit songs, electrifying visuals and vibrant stage production. While the singer had thousands of people dancing to his popular tracks, a special moment unfolded when he spotted Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra in the audience. What followed was an impromptu stage appearance, a dance and a visibly excited Sanya enjoying the moment. Videos from the concert have since surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of their fun interaction which is going viral on social media.
Sanya Malhotra attended Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert on November 27, 2026, (Friday) at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. During his performance, Diljit spotted the actress in the audience and invited her to join him on stage. Sanya happily accepted the invitation and walked up to the singer, holding his hand as she joined him for a dance. The actress appeared delighted by the surprise, smiling as the crowd cheered for the duo.
View this post on Instagram
The two danced to Diljit’s song Charmer, which has also featured in several of Sanya’s social media reels. Their spontaneous interaction quickly became one of the highlights of the evening, with videos of the concert moment circulating on social media. Diljit also shared a video of Sanya’s stage appearance on his social media account. Praising the actress, he wrote, “MUMBAI Sanya Ji what a Charm.”
Apart from Sanya Malhotra, several other Bollywood celebrities attended the concert and enjoyed the Punjabi singer’s performance. Karisma Kapoor was seen dancing with her friends, while Avneet Kaur also enjoyed the music and was spotted grooving to Diljit’s songs.
View this post on Instagram
Disha Patani, Rasha Thadani, Jasmin Bhasin, Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan were among the other celebrities spotted at Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert.
View this post on Instagram
Videos from the evening showed the audience dancing to popular tracks, including Ikk Kudi, Saanson Ki Mala, Pokito, and Vibe. The concert turned into a lively celebration, with fans singing along to the singer’s popular numbers.
Mumbai concert is part of Diljit Dosanjh’s AURA India Tour 2026. The singer is scheduled to perform next in Bengaluru on November 29, 2026, as the tour continues.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.