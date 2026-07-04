Diljit Dosanjh on Satluj finally releasing after 3 years without cuts after CBFC fight: ‘There are absolutely no…’

Three years after being held up over certification, Satluj has finally made it to theatres without any edits. Diljit Dosanjh reflects on the journey and the film's long-awaited release.

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Diljit Dosanjh celebrates Satluj's uncut release (PC: IMDb)

For almost three years, Satluj remained one of the most talked-about unreleased films in Punjabi cinema. The project faced repeated delays because of certification issues and even underwent multiple title changes before finally reaching viewers. Now, the film has officially premiered on ZEE5 Global, giving audiences a chance to watch it after a long wait. While many expected the makers to make several edits to secure a release, actor Diljit Dosanjh has confirmed that the version now streaming is the same one the team originally intended to release.

Diljit Dosanjh confirms the film has no cuts

One of the biggest questions surrounding Satluj was whether the makers had agreed to the changes reportedly suggested during the certification process. Diljit Dosanjh addressed the issue during an Instagram Live session soon after the film became available for streaming.

The actor revealed that although the film could not retain its earlier title, the content has remained untouched. “Our film has finally been released on Zee5. Unfortunately, we couldn’t keep the original title Punjab 95 for certain reasons so it is now called Satluj. But there are absolutely no cuts in the film. The version I watched in theatres two years ago is exactly the same one I watched at home last week. If even a single cut had been made I would not have promoted the film,” Diljit said.

Why the film’s title changed?

The film’s title changed more than once before its release. It was first announced as Ghallughara. During the certification process the makers renamed it Punjab 95. Ahead of its digital release the film received its final title Satluj, named after the river that flows through Punjab. Despite the title change, the filmmakers have maintained that the story itself has not been altered.

Director Honey Trehan backs Diljit’s claim

Director Honey Trehan also spoke about the film during the livestream and supported Diljit’s statement. He said Paramjit Kaur Khalra, the wife of late human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, watched the released version and confirmed that it was identical to the one she had previously seen. Trehan added that every dialogue and scene the team had defended during the certification process remains part of the final version. According to him, none of the words or sequences they objected to removing have been edited out.

Why the film faced delays?

The film’s certification process began in late 2022 but quickly became complicated. Reports at the time claimed that the Central Board of Film Certification had suggested more than 100 changes, including modifications to the lead character’s identity and references connected to Punjab Police along with certain visual elements.

Honey Trehan had earlier spoken about how new objections continued to emerge even after previous concerns were addressed. He maintained that the team wanted to protect the film’s original vision rather than accept extensive changes.

What Satluj is about?

Satluj is inspired by the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, the human rights activist who investigated the alleged disappearance of thousands of Sikh youths during Punjab’s militancy period in the 1980s and 1990s. His research into cremation records brought attention to allegations of illegal cremations and disappearances, making his work internationally recognised.

The film explores this chapter of history through a dramatic narrative while highlighting Khalra’s determination to uncover the truth despite the risks he faced. The film features an ensemble cast led by Diljit Dosanjh. Alongside him, the film stars Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Varun Badola in pivotal roles.