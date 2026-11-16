Diljit Dosanjh performs in Indore despite bomb threats and opposition: ‘Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai’ – Watch

Diljit Dosanjh's Indore concert went ahead despite bomb threat emails, opposition, and restrictions on four songs. The singer addressed the audience and shared a powerful message, quoting legendary poet Rahat Indori.

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Diljit Dosanjh performs concert in Indore (PC: Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh has once again shown that he does not want to disappoint his fans, even when a concert comes with several challenges. The Punjabi singer performed in Indore on November 15 as part of his AURA India Tour 2026. His concert had been surrounded by controversy following bomb threat emails, objections to some of his songs and questions over security arrangements. However, the singer kept his commitment and took the stage as planned. During the performance, he also addressed the opposition he faced and shared a strong message with the audience. One particular moment from the concert has now caught everyone’s attention on social media, as Diljit turned to the words of late poet Rahat Indori.

Diljit Dosanjh addresses opposition at Indore concert, says he was not afraid

Diljit Dosanjh began his Indore concert by asking the audience to chant ‘Jai Shri Mahakal’. Addressing the crowd, he said that nobody could stop them from coming to the land of Mahakal. He said to the audience, “Look, this is the land of Mahakal, and nobody can stop us from coming here. We weren’t afraid earlier and aren’t afraid today. And where is the question of you being afraid? It is your strength that has brought us here today.”

The singer also spoke about the attempts allegedly made to stop his performance. He said that he had promised his fans that he would visit Indore and did not want to go back on his word.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

“Although many attempts were made to stop me from coming here, I still came. Once I tell someone that I will come, I never back out,” Diljit said. He further added, “Despite all the restrictions, I am standing here.”

The singer’s remarks received attention as his concert had faced several hurdles in the days leading up to the event.

Diljit Dosanjh recites Rahat Indori’s famous couplets, ‘Kisi Ke Baap Ka Hindustan Thodi Hai’

One of the highlights from the Indore concert came when Diljit Dosanjh recited lines from a famous ghazal by late Urdu poet Rahat Indori. The singer quoted the following couplet: “Agar khilaf hain hone do, jaan thodi hai, Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein, Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

The lines, which speak about opposition, courage and the shared ownership of the country, became a powerful part of his message to the audience. The video of this is also going viral, with the singer’s message becoming one of the highlights of the concert.

Why was Diljit Dosanjh’s Indore concert facing opposition?

Diljit Dosanjh’s Indore concert had been in the news even before the singer arrived in Indore. Earlier, bomb threat emails had reportedly been sent to the Indore Mayor’s office, three private schools and other locations. A separate threatening email was also received by the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Police investigated the messages and described some of them as prima facie fake.

Apart from the security concerns, the concert also faced objections over four of Diljit Dosanjh’s songs. The District Child Protection Officer had directed the organisers to ensure that Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Case, and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda were not performed at the event. The objections were related to concerns about lyrics allegedly promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence.

Despite these, Diljit Dosanjh’s Indore concert went ahead with extensive security arrangements.