Diljit Dosanjh questions double standards over song restrictions at Ahmedabad concert, says ‘Coldplay can sing drunk and high, but I can’t’

Diljit Dosanjh addressed the objections over his songs during his Ahmedabad concert at Narendra Modi Stadium. Citing Coldplay's 'Hymn For The Weekend', the singer questioned why Indian artists face different rules.

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Diljit Dosanjh questions restrictions on his songs during his Ahmedabad concert (PC: Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh has a way of making headlines both on and off the stage, and his latest concert has given fans another moment to talk about. The Punjabi singer performed at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium as part of his AURA India Tour 2026 on November 21, 2026, night. While the evening was filled with music and energetic performances, it was his interaction with the audience that caught particular attention. Addressing the ongoing objections to some of his songs, Diljit brought up an international band’s performance at the same venue and questioned why similar lyrics attract different reactions. His comments have now sparked new discussion around restrictions on music and the treatment of Indian and international artists.

Diljit Dosanjh compares his songs with Coldplay, questions double standards

During his Ahmedabad concert, Diljit Dosanjh recalled Coldplay’s performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium last year. He referred to the popular British band’s popular song ‘Hymn For The Weekend’, which features the lyrics, “I’m feeling drunk and high”. The singer said that he enjoys the song but questioned why similar references become an issue when he performs his own tracks.

He told the audience, “Last year, when the entire band came here and Coldplay performed, I decided that day that I wanted to perform here. But let me tell you something. When Coldplay sings, ‘I’m feeling drunk and high’, nobody has a problem. I like that song. When Coldplay comes here and sings it, nobody has an issue. But when Diljit does it, there is a problem. Why these double standards?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

He also pointed out that he was born in India and that the musicians who travel with him are Indian. Questioning why restrictions should apply differently to Indian performers, he said he wanted to continue taking Punjabi and Indian music to audiences across the world.

He said, “If an artist from abroad comes and sings, nobody has a problem. But people have a problem with Diljit. They tell me that I have come from abroad. I was born here. I wasn’t born in Honolulu. I travel across the world, and all the musicians behind me are Indians who were born here. Give them a big round of applause. These are the same people who travel with me across the world.”

Diljit also made it clear that he had no personal problem with the people raising objections. However, he asked why the same rules were seemingly not being applied to everyone.

Why are Diljit Dosanjh’s songs facing restrictions?

Diljit Dosanjh’s remarks came after fresh objections were raised ahead of his Ahmedabad concert. Dr Pandit Rao Dharennavar, an associate professor of sociology at PGGC-46, Chandigarh, had demanded that Diljit avoid performing four songs. The songs mentioned in the objection were:

Patiala Peg

Panj Tara

Je Bichcho Feem Labbiya

Jatt Utthe Fire Karda

The complaint alleged that these tracks promote alcohol consumption, drug use, and gun culture. Dharennavar also referred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s July 2019 directions concerning songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence.

Ahmedabad District Child Protection Officer Tanvika Parmar had written to the city police commissioner seeking restrictions on these songs. The advisory also raised concerns about children being invited on stage, loud music, and flashing lights. It further asked that Diljit avoid wearing bandoliers or imitation bullet belts during the performance.

Diljit Dosanjh says he will continue promoting Punjabi music worldwide

Apart from questioning the restrictions, Diljit also addressed those who he felt were trying to provoke him. During the concert, he recited a Punjabi couplet and joked that perhaps poetry could also face restrictions next.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

He said, “If you provoke me, I will respond. If you get on my nerves, I will trend, brother. So don’t provoke me. I will perform, pay my taxes, leave and continue spreading Punjabi music and Indian music across the world. Please don’t provoke me.”

The singer is currently travelling across India as part of his AURA India Tour 2026. After Ahmedabad, he is scheduled to perform in Mumbai on November 27, followed by Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Kolkata.