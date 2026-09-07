Diljit Dosanjh’s reaction after fan wears T-shirt pairing his name with sacred Sikh symbol goes viral: ‘This is god’

Diljit Dosanjh’s reaction to a fan’s T-shirt at his Italy concert is winning hearts online. The singer respectfully explained why his name should not be placed alongside the sacred Sikh symbol Ik Onkar.

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Diljit Dosanjh at his European tour (PC: Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh is known for making his fans feel special at his concerts, but a recent moment in his Europe tour stood out for a very different reason. During his show, the singer noticed a fan wearing a customised T-shirt that carried his name alongside the sacred Sikh symbol Ik Onkar. What followed was not an angry reaction or an embarrassing moment for the fan. Instead, Diljit Dosanjh chose to explain the significance of the symbol calmly and with respect. His response, and the way he handled the situation afterwards, has now caught the attention of fans online.

Diljit Dosanjh notices fan’s T-shirt during concert

The incident took place during Diljit Dosanjh’s concert (Europe tour) in Milan, Italy, where a fan was invited on stage with a female companion. The fan was wearing a customised white T-shirt featuring Diljit’s name alongside the Sikh symbol Ik Onkar.

Diljit immediately noticed the design. Rather than letting the moment pass, he gently placed his hand over the print and explained to the fan why the two should not be put together. In the video doing the rounds on social media, the singer can be heard explaining in English. He said, “This is God… This is very special… and my name together, no, no.”

His response was firm, but there was no attempt to shame the fan. Diljit appeared to understand that the T-shirt had been made out of admiration and that the fan may not have understood the religious significance of the placement.

Watch video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mera Diljit (@meradiljit)

Diljit Dosanjh asks fans to forgive him

What happened next was perhaps the part that many viewers appreciated the most. Diljit Dosanjh turned towards the audience and asked them to forgive the fan, explaining in Punjabi that he may not have known. He also made it clear that he respected the fan’s feelings and intentions.

Diljit said in Punjabi: “I respect your feelings. Inhe pata nahi, maaf kar do please (He didn’t know, please forgive him). But I respect you… Ek Onkar, mere walon saare ek ne (To me, everyone is one).” He then gave the couple a gift.

The fan later apologised and explained in the comments that he had not realised Diljit’s name was so close to the Ik Onkar symbol when he designed the T-shirt. He wrote, “It was an unexpected and surreal moment️. I didn’t realize Diljit’s name was so close to the ੴ symbol when making the shirt️. I didn’t mean any harm, actually ੴ means a lot to me since I’ve regularly visited the Gurudwara. My apologies for any trouble I created…”

The video of the interaction has spread quickly across social media, winning hearts and many appreciating Diljit’s gesture towards the fan.