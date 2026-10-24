Diljit Dosanjh reacts to Delhi concert controversy after police clearance, takes a dig at viral reels and debates: ‘Better to find out facts first’

Diljit Dosanjh has responded to the controversy surrounding his Delhi concert after the police granted permission for the event. The singer took a humorous dig at social media posts while confirming that he would meet fans at the Delhi concert on October 30, 2026.

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Diljit Dosanjh (PC: Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to perform in Delhi, but the build-up to his concert has already become the talk of the town. What was expected to be another exciting stop on his Aura India Tour turned into a talking point after questions arose over permission for the event. Reports about the concert’s status soon spread across social media, leading to reels, tweets, and heated discussions. Now, the Punjabi singer has reacted to the entire episode in his own style. Rather than issuing a lengthy statement, Diljit Dosanjh shared a reel on Instagram to address the speculation and answer to the online chatter while confirming when the fans can expect to see him perform in the capital.

Diljit Dosanjh takes a dig at viral reels and newsroom debates

Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram on Friday night, after Delhi Police granted permission for his concert scheduled for October 30, 2026. In the video, the singer made a pointed remark about the reels, tweets, and debates that had emerged amid reports about the event.

Read more: Diljit Dosanjh to perform in Delhi on October 30 as police grants concert permission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

“Main ye bol raha tha ki ban gayi reels, ban gaye tweets, ho gayi aapki newsroom ki debates. Ab milte hain 30 tareekh ko Delhi mein. Pehle news pata kar liya karo, kacha dhuan maare jaa rahe ho. Kacha dhuan maarne se achha hai pehle baat pata kar liya karein (What I was saying is that you’ve made your reels, posted your tweets, and held your debates in your newsrooms. Now, let’s meet in Delhi on the 30th. Get your facts straight before reporting the news—you’re just making baseless claims. Instead of jumping to conclusions, it’s better to find out the facts first)” he said, addressing those who had been discussing the concert. He also urged people to check the facts before reacting to the news.

In his message, the singer questioned why people were jumping to conclusions without first understanding what had happened. His tone remained humorous, but his remarks made it clear that he was aware of the controversy surrounding his Delhi concert.

The singer ended his message by confirming that he would meet his fans in Delhi on October 30, 2026, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. His reaction came shortly after the uncertainty around the concert was resolved.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert gets police clearance

Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert, part of his Aura India Tour, is scheduled to take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, 2026. The event had faced uncertainty after Delhi Police initially withheld permission, citing specific threat-related inputs, security concerns and the additional demands on law enforcement during the festive season.

“After meeting with the organisers and reconsideration, we have granted permission to Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 concert,” a senior police officer said on Friday (October 23, 2026). Later, the organisers also confirmed that the concert would proceed as planned, clarifying that permission had been temporarily withheld rather than the event being cancelled.

The authorities sought additional arrangements relating to security, traffic and crowd management before clearing the show. These measures are intended to ensure the safety of concert-goers and help manage the expected crowd around the stadium.

About Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to bring his AURA World Tour to India in the 2nd half 2026, with stadium-scale performances, Punjabi hits, bhangra, and a large live-production setup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

With the Delhi concert back on track, Diljit is expected to continue the Indian leg of his Aura India Tour across several cities. The announced schedule includes Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow, with Chandigarh also included in the tour plans.