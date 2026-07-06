Diljit Dosanjh reacts to Satluj ban in India; actor took no fee for this controversial film

Diljit Dosanjh has reacted to the reported ban on Satluj in India, addressing the ongoing controversy around the film. Scroll down to read what the actor said and what he predicted about the film.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/diljit-dosanjh-reacts-to-satluj-ban-in-india-actor-took-no-fee-for-this-controversial-film-8466526/ Copy

Diljit Dosanjh in Satluj (PC: Twitter)

Satluj has found itself at the centre of yet another controversy. Just days after finally reaching audiences on an OTT platform following years of delays, the film was removed from streaming in India, leaving fans surprised and raising fresh questions about its future. The unexpected development has sparked debate across social media, with many wondering what led to the decision and whether the film will return.

Amid the growing discussion, Diljit Dosanjh shared his first reaction. Rather than issuing a lengthy statement, the actor posted a powerful message that quickly caught the attention of fans. His response has added another chapter to the long and difficult journey of a film that has faced repeated hurdles since its production. While Satluj continues to make headlines for its controversy, that decision has become a major talking point among his supporters. Here’s everything we know.

Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence after Satluj is removed in India

Diljit Dosanjh responded to the sudden removal of his film Satluj from ZEE5 by sharing a cryptic Instagram post with a clip from the film. Soon after Satluj became unavailable for streaming in India, the singer and actor wrote, “I challenge the darkness,” while paying tribute to human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, whose life inspired the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Originally titled Punjab 95, the film tells the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra’s fight to expose alleged illegal cremations during Punjab’s militancy period. The project had already spent years awaiting release after facing certification issues. It eventually skipped a theatrical release and premiered directly on OTT before being removed from the platform in India just two days later.

ZEE5 released a statement on social media platform, thanking audience for the positive response to Satluj during its short time on the platform. The statement reads, “The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life. At Zee 5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives.”

Satluj may have paused. But the conversation it started hasn’t. Thank you for the incredible love.

We hope to bring it back soon.#Satluj pic.twitter.com/Ox3MZIBvlT — ZEE5Official (@ZEE5India) July 5, 2026

It further reads, “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering.”

Diljit Dosanjh predicted Satluj’s removal from OTT

But the removal was something that Diljit Dosanjh had already predicted that the film might be pulled on Monday. After Satluj release on OTT, Diljit did an Instagram live where he said (in Punjabi), “There’s fear that the film could be removed from ZEE5 on Monday. There is this fear. But then someone would have downloaded the film by then. Koi gan nain (No problem). No tension. Those who want to stop this, they can try.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mannjot singh (@mannjotrange)

Satluj: Why Diljit Dosanjh took no fees for his role in Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic?

Diljit Dosanjh waived his entire acting fee for his role in the film Satluj (originally titled Punjab ‘95). Because he believed so deeply in the importance of telling the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, he did not charge the producers. In a recent interview, Satluj director Honey Trehan shared “He (Diljit Dosanjh) never asked a single rupee to Jaswant Singh Khalra.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sucharita Tyagi (@su4ita)

About Satluj controversy

The removal of Satluj has triggered widespread reactions from fans, political leaders, organisations, and members of the film industry. Satluj (originally titled Punjab ’95) has been at the centre of controversy since its certification process began. The film, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was reportedly held up for over three years and was objected to elements including its title and references to Punjab. Following a prolonged standoff, the makers released the film uncut on ZEE5 on July 3 under the new title Satluj. However, just two days after its OTT debut, ZEE5 removed the film from its India catalogue, citing “current developments”.

The unexpected takedown has reignited debate over censorship, artistic freedom, and the challenges faced by films dealing with sensitive historical and political subjects. Several groups have expressed disappointment over the decision, arguing that the film deserves to be available for audiences. For now, Satluj remains unavailable in India, and there is no official timeline for its return.