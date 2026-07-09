Diljit Dosanjh refuses to answer US citizenship query amid Satluj row, leaves fans curious: ‘Sab chhodke…’

Diljit Dosanjh avoided giving a direct answer after being questioned about his alleged US citizenship, choosing instead to respond with humour. His reaction has quickly gone viral amid the ongoing discussion surrounding Satluj and its OTT removal.

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Diljit Dosanjh sidesteps US citizenship question (PC: Twitter)

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has once again grabbed attention, this time not just because of the ongoing Satluj controversy but also over questions about his reported US citizenship. During a recent Instagram Live session, fans asked the singer-actor about the rumours that have been circulating for months. Instead of giving a direct reply, Diljit responded with humour while making it clear that he did not want another controversy to dominate the headlines. His remarks quickly went viral and sparked fresh discussions among fans across social media.

Diljit reacts to citizenship question during Instagram Live

While interacting with fans on Instagram, Diljit was asked whether he had obtained US citizenship. The question came shortly after another fan suggested that he should apply for a US Green Card following the removal of Satluj from OTT platform ZEE5.

Responding with his trademark wit, Diljit joked, “I’ll take a card and colour it green. I’m not saying anything. Sab chhodke ye news ban jayegi.” He suggested that people would ignore everything else and focus only on that one statement if he answered directly. The actor further shared his thoughts on global travel, saying he believes people should be able to travel freely without visa restrictions. He added that while it sounds like a wonderful idea, it is not how the world works today.

Diljit laughs off request involving Donald Trump

During another interaction, a fan playfully asked Diljit to speak with US President Donald Trump and help everyone get American citizenship. Laughing at the request, Diljit replied that he is simply an artiste and cannot influence government decisions. He added that although Trump’s daughter follows him on social media, he has never spoken to her or asked anyone for personal favours. He also said he believes that whatever is meant to happen will happen naturally and there is no point trying to force things.

Reports linked Diljit to US citizenship

Rumours about Diljit becoming a US citizen first surfaced in May. According to earlier reports, the singer allegedly obtained US citizenship in 2022. The reports also claimed that his wife, Sandeep Kaur, is a US citizen and that the actor has listed a five-bedroom home in California as his residence. However, Diljit has never officially confirmed or denied these reports. His latest Instagram Live once again avoided giving a clear answer, leaving fans curious about his actual citizenship status.

More about Satluj and the controversy

The discussion comes at a time when Diljit is facing attention over Satluj, directed by Honey Trehan. Inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, the film explores the disappearance and alleged illegal cremation of nearly 25,000 unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994. The film follows Khalra’s investigation into these cases before his abduction in 1995. In 2005, four Punjab Police personnel were convicted in connection with his abduction and murder.

Originally titled Punjab 95, the film reportedly spent nearly four years dealing with certification issues involving the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It eventually premiered on ZEE5 but was removed from the platform within just 48 hours, leading to widespread debate and speculation. Apart from Diljit Dosanjh, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, Kanwaljit Singh, Saurabh Sachdeva, Varun Badola and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in important roles.