Diljit Dosanjh Says ‘Je Punjabi Nhi Aundi Tan Google Kar leya Karo Yaar’ to People Who Misunderstood Him at Coachella

Diljit Dosanjh was quick to hit back at the trolls who misunderstood Diljit's statement that he made during his performance at Coachella.

Diljit Dosanjh became the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 in Indio, California. Not just once, but Diljit performed twice there. However, his second gig made headlines for all the wrong reasons. A section of social media users misunderstood Diljit’s statement that he made during his performance. “Eh mere Punjabi bhain bhraawan layi, mere desh da jhanda laike khadi aa kudi, eh mere desh layi, negativity ton bacho, music saareyan da saanjha (This girl is carrying my country’s flag, this is for my country and everyone. Music belongs to all, don’t use it to spread hate),” he said at the festival in Punjabi.

A few portals on Twitter misunderstood his statement and slammed the singer for disrespecting the national flag. “Diljit Dosanjh accused a girl of inciting hatred by waving the Indian flag during a music performance in America. He said, “Don’t spread hate, music belongs to everyone, not one country @diljitdosanjh Do you have no respect for Indian tricolor?” PunFact posted on Twitter.

Diljit, however, was quick to hit back at the trolls. Clarifying on his statement, Diljit tweeted, “DON’T SPREAD FAKE NEWS & NEGATIVITY Mai Kiha Eh Mere Desh Da Jhanda Hai Eh Mere Desh Lai.. Means MERI Eh Performance Mere desh Lai Je Punjabi Nhi Aundi Tan Google Kar leya Karo Yaar…Kion ke Coachella Ek Big Musical Festival Aa Othey Har desh to log aunde ne.. that’s why Music Sab Da Sanjha Hai. SAHI GAL NU PUTHI KIVE GHUMAUNA KOI TUADEY WARGEYA TON SIKHEY ENU V GOOGLE KAR LEYO. (I had said this is my country’s flag, which she got it here. This means she got my performance in my country. If you don’t understand Punjabi then please Google because Coachella is a big music festival which is attended by people across the world. That’s why music is for everyone. How to twist the right words, one should learn from you guys)”

DON’T SPREAD FAKE NEWS & NEGATIVITY ❌ Mai Kiha Eh Mere Desh Da Jhanda Hai 🇮🇳 Eh Mere Desh Lai.. Means MERI Eh Performance Mere desh Lai

Je Punjabi Nhi Aundi Tan Google Kar leya Karo Yaar… Kion ke Coachella Ek Big Musical Festival Aa Othey Har desh to log aunde ne.. that’s… — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 25, 2023



Fans also came out in support of Diljit. “Chak De Phatte,” social media user commented. “Love you veere. Keep shining,’ another one wrote. Politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa also called out the trollers.

“It would be better if @pun_fact starts posting complete video. @diljitdosanjh dedicated this concert to India and Punjab. He said, ‘eh mere Punjabi bhain bhraawan layi, mere desh da jhanda laike khadi aa kudi, eh mere desh layi, negativity ton bacho, music saareyan da saanjha’. It’s shameful that some handles are creating a negative agenda and spreading hatred,” Sirsa tweeted.

Diljit Dosanjh became a household with songs such as Proper Patola and Do You Know and Patiala Peg, among others. He has also featured in several Punjabi films. Diljit starred in Bollywood films such as ‘Phillauri’, ‘Soorma’, ‘Welcome To New York’, ‘Arjun Patiala’, ‘Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhaari’, and ‘Good Newwz’, among others. He is now all set to star alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in ‘The Crew’.

