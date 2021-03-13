Popular singers Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill’s viral photo from their new film Honsla Rakh has gone viral. In the upcoming film, the onscreen couple will be playing expecting parents. On Saturday, Shehnaaz shared her first picture with Diljit flaunting a baby bump and broke the internet. The pictures have sent fans into a frenzy as they kickstart the shoot of Honsla Rakh. While sharing the photo with Shehnaaz’s Diljit also announced the release date i.e. Dussehra 2021 – October 15. Shehnaaz Gill too wrote, “Excited???????” Diljit also shared a couple of pictures from the sets. Reacting to the picture, the duo’s fans went gaga over them. Shehnaazians have already flooded the post with their wishes for their favourite star. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill-Badshah's 'Fly' Song Out: Music Video Trends on Internet With 14 Million Views, Sidharth Shukla Loves The Song

Check out the photos:

Fans couldn’t control their excitement and flooded Twitter with tweets like: “My Babies…!!!Red heartSparkling heartRed heart I’m Really Really Proud of Dem…!! We will make der all Project Super Duper Hit…!!”. “So proud of uFace throwing a kiss Very much excited Hugging faceHugging face But OCT bahut door lag rahaFace with rolling eyesWinking face with tongue #ShehnaazGill”, wrote another one.

Honsla Rakh also features Pollywood actor Sonam Bajwa. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, Honsla Rakh is backed by Diljit’s company Story Time Productions. Honsla Rakh, to be shot in Vancouver, Canada, also stars actor Shinda Grewal, son of leading Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal. The film is co-produced by Thind Motion Films along with Story Time Productions.