Diljit Dosanjh to perform in Delhi on October 30 as police grants concert permission

The singer’s AURA India Tour stop in Delhi faced a brief setback before authorities cleared the way for the event following discussions over security arrangements.

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Diljit Dosanjh’s AURA India Tour Delhi show gets police nod after initial setback (PC: Instagram)

Good news has emerged for Diljit Dosanjh’s fans as his much-awaited Delhi concert is set to take place as planned on October 30. The show had faced uncertainty after Delhi Police initially withheld permission over security concerns during the festive season. However, the latest development has cleared the way for the singer to perform in the capital. The decision follows discussions between the authorities and the event organisers, who submitted a detailed plan to address concerns related to public safety, traffic and crowd management. The approval has brought relief to fans who were waiting for clarity about the concert.

Delhi Police grants permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert

Delhi Police officials confirmed that permission for Diljit’s AURA India Tour concert had been reconsidered and granted after the organisers presented their security arrangements. The decision came following multiple discussions between the authorities and the team responsible for the event.

According to officials, the organisers submitted a comprehensive plan explaining how security would be managed during the concert. The authorities reviewed the arrangements before granting approval for the October 30 show.

The development also clarified that the concert had not been cancelled. Instead, permission had been temporarily withheld while officials assessed the proposed arrangements.

BookMyShow Live clarifies why permission was withheld

BookMyShow Live, the event organiser, also addressed the uncertainty surrounding the concert. The team explained that Delhi Police had asked for additional measures to strengthen safety arrangements, particularly because the event falls during the festive season.

The requirements included plans for traffic management, crowd control and private security. The organisers subsequently met the police, presented their revised arrangements and assured the authorities that they would comply with the necessary conditions.

BookMyShow Live reiterated its commitment to working closely with Delhi Police to ensure a safe experience for concertgoers while reducing inconvenience for people travelling through the surrounding areas. With the required arrangements reviewed and permission granted, the concert is expected to proceed on its scheduled date.

*This copy is being updated.*