Exploring their creative sides, the COVID-19 quarantine has pushed celebrities to try their hands at other hobbies and feeling left out, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh too was seen donning the chef’s hat but with a twist. While Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and others have visibly flooded the Internet with pictures of their self-made dishes, Diljit’s special paalak paneer do pyaza made Twitterati double down with laughter. Also Read - Will Nationwide Lockdown be Extended? All Eyes on PM Modi's Video Conference With CMs Today

Taking to his Twitter handle recently, Diljit shared a picture of his mouth watering dish. It featured the dish in its literal sense with a palak leaf, a blob of paneer and two chopped strings of onions kept side by side. Diljit confidently captioned it, “Paalak Paneer 2 Pyaza For More Recipes FOLLOW Me (sic).” Also Read - Pakistan Extends Ban on Domestic, International Flights as Coronavirus Cases Reach 4,695

Setting the users of the micro-blogging site on a frenzy, Diljit even replied to some of the best dishes that were presented virtually for him. One user even spread crimson on a rectangular blob of paneer and called it “paneer tikka“. Another user kept a jar of honey alongside a green chilli and two potatoes and called it, “Honey chilli potatoes…Instant recipe… (sic)” while another simply put pieces of chopped paneer in a pan and called it “kadhai paneer.”

Check out Twitter’s hilarious reactions on Diljit’s dish here:

Paaji have some Paneer Tikka. pic.twitter.com/pzpSIVixG1 — Ashish Bhadauria (@AshishBhadariy1) April 8, 2020

Paji aa lao kadhai paneee😋😋😋😋😋 pic.twitter.com/TSjZjIP1ww — gurupreet singh (@GuruDhanyal54) April 8, 2020

Aalo Tikki & Paneer Tikka.. For More Recipes FOLLOW Me 😜 pic.twitter.com/PTwiiE7fOY — Punjabi🌈 (@Pplthink247) April 8, 2020

Earlier, Diljit had shared a caricature of himself, holding some kitchen essentials and donning an apron with the signature chef hat. He had captioned it, “CORONA Time (sic)” and punctuated it with a chef emoji.

On the professional front, Diljit will next be seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari with Manoj Banerjee and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The comedy film is set in 90s and is helmed by Abhishek Sharma. Apart from Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, he will also star in Jodi.