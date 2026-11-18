Diljit Dosanjh visits Girnar Temple under heavy security ahead of Ahmedabad concert at Narendra Modi Stadium – Watch

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is in Gujarat ahead of his Ahmedabad concert. After enjoying a wildlife safari at Gir National Park, the singer visited Girnar Temple and offered prayers under police security.

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Diljit Dosanjh visit Girnar temple in Gujarat (PC: Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh is making the most of his Gujarat visit before taking the stage at one of the country’s biggest cricket stadiums. The Punjabi singer, who is currently travelling across India as part of his Aura India Tour 2026, has been exploring some of the state’s popular attractions with his team. From getting a close look at wildlife to visiting a prominent religious destination, Diljit Dosanjh has been sharing glimpses of his time in Gujarat with fans. His latest visit has caught attention, as the singer was spotted at Girnar Temple under police security ahead of his much-awaited Ahmedabad concert.

Diljit Dosanjh visits Girnar Temple, offers prayers under police security

Diljit Dosanjh recently visited Girnar Temple in Gujarat, where he was seen climbing the steps and offering prayers. The singer shared a video from his visit on social media, giving fans a glimpse of his spiritual experience.

In the video, Diljit can be seen making his way up the steps towards the temple. He also expressed his wish to climb all the steps to reach the religious site. Sharing the video, the singer wrote, “GIRNAR PARVAT. Formed Around 66 Million Years Ago.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

His visit took place under police security. The temple visit comes just days before his scheduled performance at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21, 2026.

Before visiting Girnar Temple, Diljit also enjoyed a wildlife safari at Gir National Park with his team. Sharing the video, he wrote, “GIR National Park Safari Gujarat. AURA INDIA TOUR 2026.” The singer shared a video of the experience on Instagram, showing glimpses of lions, lionesses and their cubs in their natural surroundings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Girnar is a well-known pilgrimage destination in Gujarat and attracts devotees throughout the year. Located in Junagadh, Girnar mountain is home to several historic Jain and Hindu temples including Amba Mata Temple, the Gorakshanath Temple, and the Kalika Temple. The journey to the temples involves climbing thousands of steps, making it an important spiritual destination for pilgrims.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Ahmedabad concert on November 21

Diljit Dosanjh is scheduled to perform at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 21, 2026, as part of his Aura India Tour 2026. The concert is among the major upcoming stops on the Indian leg of his tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

Meanwhile, his Ahmedabad concert has been in the news for reasons beyond the performance. The District Child Protection Unit has issued an advisory regarding certain songs, stage accessories, and inviting children on stage. Authorities have raised concerns about songs featuring references to alcohol, drugs, and weapons.

The singer recently performed in Indore on November 15, 2026. After Ahmedabad, he will take his musical tour to Mumbai on November 27, 2026, followed by Bengaluru on November 29, 2026. He is also scheduled to perform in Lucknow on December 5, 2026.