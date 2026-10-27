Diljit Dosanjh visits Taj Mahal before Delhi concert; video shows tight security around singer- Watch

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh took a break from his busy tour schedule to visit one of India’s most famous landmarks. The singer was in Agra on Tuesday, where he explored the Taj Mahal and shared moments from his outing with fans on social media. His visit comes just days before his much-awaited Delhi concert, scheduled for October 30 as part of his AURA India Tour 2026. While the video offered fans a glimpse of his relaxed time at the historic monument, attention has also remained on security arrangements for his upcoming performance in the national capital following recent concerns raised by authorities.
Diljit posted a video showing him enjoying his visit to the Taj Mahal. The singer was seen posing at different spots around the monument and waving at fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of him. Dressed in a grey T-shirt, a red jacket, baggy blue jeans and his signature white turban, he kept his look casual during the outing. Sharing the video on social media, Diljit wrote, “WAH TAJ BOLIYE #wondersoftheworld AURA INDIA TOUR 2026.”
The post gave fans a glimpse of the singer’s visit to the iconic monument ahead of his next major performance. The Taj Mahal, located in Agra, is among India’s most recognised historical attractions and a popular destination for visitors from across the world.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Diljit is scheduled to perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 30. His concert recently became the subject of uncertainty after reports said Delhi Police had temporarily withheld permission, citing security concerns, the short notice and law-and-order responsibilities during the festive season.
The situation changed after discussions between police officials and the event organisers. The organisers presented detailed plans addressing security, traffic and crowd management, following which permission was granted for the concert to proceed as scheduled. BookMyShow also clarified that the event had not been cancelled.
Security concerns surrounding Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming concerts involve reports relating to his Mumbai shows. A threat email sent to the Mumbai civic body warned of a possible bomb and suicide attack at Diljit’s November 27 concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The email also reportedly mentioned actor Amitabh Bachchan and other targets. Mumbai Police conducted security checks following the threat, but no suspicious object was found.
After the Delhi concert, the AURA India Tour 2026 is scheduled to travel to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow. Chandigarh is also part of the tour, with further details about the show expected to be announced later.
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