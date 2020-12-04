Actor Diljit Dosanjh seems to have won the hearts of millions of people on social media who stood witness to the Twitter war he had with actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday. The actor wrote in Punjabi language and gave back to Ranaut who misidentified an elderly farmer woman Mahinder Kaur participating in the ongoing Farmers’ Protest as Bilkis Dadi from the Shaheen Bagh protest and used derogatory language in a tweet. The post was later deleted, however, she kept defending her stand against the ongoing farmers’ protest. This irked Dosanjh who launched a series of tweets against every remark Ranaut made on Twitter one of which also had her the Punjabi singer-actor ‘Karan Johar ka Paltu’ (pet of Karan Johar). Also Read - Everyone Wants to Learn Punjabi After Diljit vs Kangana Fight on Twitter, Here Are All Translations

Dosanj set Twitter on fire with his back-to-back tweets to Ranaut laced in the Punjabi language, giving the woman a taste of her own medicine. Many celebrities including Taapsee Pannu, Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa, Anubhav Sinha, Swara Bhasker, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, and Richa Chadha among others are in awe of Dosanjh for showing such fearlessness against Ranaut who's known to run a hate-club against most celebs of the film industry including KJo, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Taapsee, Richa, Swara, Deepika Padukone, and others. While Twitter still appears in a celebratory mood with Dosanjh's 'Dil-jit' act, here follow the best of the memes that explained the entire verbal war perfectly. Check these out:

