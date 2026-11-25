Diljit Dosanjh’s Bengaluru concert hit by bomb threat ahead of November 29 show

The police have registered a case after an email threatened a bomb attack at Diljit Dosanjh’s Bengaluru concert venue and Madavara Metro Station. Investigators are trying to trace the sender, while there is no official word on any change or cancellation of the November 29 concert.

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Diljit Dosanjh

A bomb threat has been reported ahead of Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming concert in Bengaluru, prompting the police to register a case. An email warning of a possible explosion at the concert venue and a nearby metro station has raised security concerns ahead of the singer’s performance.

Diljit is scheduled to perform at NICE Grounds in Madavara on Sunday, November 29, as part of his AURA India Tour 2026.

Read more: Diljit Dosanjh gives lifetime free concert tickets to fan who attended 7 AURA tour shows

According to the complaint filed at the North CEN Crime Police Station, the threatening email was received in the official inbox of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) Commissioner on November 9. The email was reportedly sent from the address weismith3727@gmail.com.

What did the threatening email say?

The sender claimed that an improvised explosive device (IED) would be planted at the concert venue and Madavara Metro Station. The email also warned people against bringing children to the concert, touching unattended iPhones or travelling by metro.

The message reportedly ended with the words ‘Khalistan Zindabad’. Some reports also claimed that it mentioned the banned organisation Babbar Khalsa (Parmar-Canada).

How did the police respond to the threat?

The North-West Division police control room received information about the email at around 3 pm on November 9. The police then contacted the management of the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) to verify the concert details.

The organisers confirmed that Diljit Dosanjh was scheduled to perform at NICE Grounds on November 29.

Following a complaint filed by Madanayakanahalli Police Sub-Inspector Shivaraj M J, the North CEN police registered a case against unidentified persons. The case was filed under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act and Sections 351(4) and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A police officer said that investigators were trying to trace the IP address linked to the email to identify the sender.

However, the police have not yet confirmed whether the threat is genuine. HDMC Commissioner Kartik M is also learnt to have described a similar threat as a hoax.

Previous bomb threats during Diljit Dosanjh’s India tour

This is not the first time Diljit Dosanjh’s India tour has faced a bomb threat. On October 23, an email warning of a possible suicide attack was reportedly sent to the office of former Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde.

Before his November 15 concert in Indore, similar threats were sent to the Mayor’s office, private schools and the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

For his Ahmedabad concert, security arrangements were strengthened, with nearly 2,000 police personnel and 1,500 private security guards deployed at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Will Diljit Dosanjh’s Bengaluru concert take place?

There has been no official announcement about any change or cancellation of Diljit Dosanjh’s November 29 concert in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, security arrangements around NICE Grounds and Madavara Metro Station are expected to be strengthened as the police continue investigating the threatening email.

(With inputs from ANI)