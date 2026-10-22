Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert faces setback as police raise security concerns

Fans awaiting Diljit Dosanjh’s live performance in the capital may have to reconsider their plans after the latest development involving his upcoming tour stop.

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Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi show faces massive setback (PC: Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh’s fans in Delhi have a reason to worry as the singer’s much-awaited concert has hit an unexpected hurdle just days before the scheduled date. The Punjabi star was set to perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30 as part of his Aura India Tour. However, the latest development has raised questions about whether the event will go ahead as planned. Fans who have been looking forward to watching him perform live may now have to wait for further clarity on the concert’s status and the next steps for ticket holders.

Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 Delhi concert denied security permission

As per HT City, Diljit’s Delhi concert has been denied security permission by the police. The Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) communicated the decision in a letter addressed to BookMyShow, following an application submitted on October 14, 2026.

The letter stated that the request to organise the Aura India Tour show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium had been examined but could not be approved. Officials cited specific threat-related inputs, along with the security arrangements required during the ongoing festive season and other law and order commitments.

The decision comes as a setback for fans who may have already booked tickets and made plans to attend the concert. Further clarity regarding the event and any arrangements for ticket holders will be important following the development.

Diljit Dosanjh warns fans against volunteer recruitment scams

The concert permission issue comes shortly after Diljit cautioned fans about possible scams linked to the Delhi show. The singer took to Instagram on Thursday after his team came across social media posts asking people to register as volunteers for the event.

Clarifying that his team was not recruiting volunteers, Diljit urged fans not to share their personal details with such pages. He warned that the information provided online could be misused or sold.

“We are not asking anyone to volunteer, so please don’t share your information,” he said, adding that people should be careful because personal data has become valuable. He also explained that the warning was necessary because fans could fall victim to such scams.

See viral warning message of Diljit Dosanjh here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

Singer shares a message about setbacks

Along with the warning, Diljit encouraged fans not to lose hope when they face obstacles. He said that setbacks could sometimes lead people towards better opportunities and urged them to focus on what lies ahead. The singer also expressed his belief that difficult situations could make people stronger and prepare them for better work and opportunities. His message offered reassurance to fans dealing with disappointment or uncertainty.

What to know about Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour

The Aura India Tour’s India leg was scheduled to begin in Delhi-NCR on October 30, followed by Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27 and Bengaluru on November 29. Lucknow is scheduled to host the tour on December 5. A Chandigarh concert has also been announced, although further details are awaited.