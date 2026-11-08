Diljit Dosanjh’s Indore concert under restrictions, authorities direct venue to block four songs

Fans attending the Indore concert may hear a different setlist, with the event team expected to follow the directions issued ahead of the show.

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Diljit Dosanjh's Indore show faces changes to its music lineup (PC: Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh‘s live shows are known for their energetic performances, popular Punjabi tracks and large audiences. His ongoing Aura India Tour 2026 has been drawing attention from music fans across the country. However, his upcoming Indore concert has now come under scrutiny ahead of the scheduled performance. The event is expected to bring together fans of different age groups, but certain instructions issued by local authorities have put the spotlight on the songs that can be included in the setlist. The development has also raised questions about the guidelines that organisers must follow during live music events.

Which four Diljit Dosanjh songs have been banned in Indore?

As per reports, the District Child Protection Officer has directed the management of the Indore venue to ensure that four Diljit Dosanjh songs are not played during his concert on November 15. The notice, issued on November 6 under the Women and Child Development Department, names Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jeeb Vicho Afeem, also known as Case, and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda.

The authorities have raised concerns about the lyrics of these tracks and their possible influence on children. The concert will take place at C-21 Mall, where children above the age of five are allowed to attend. The venue management has therefore been asked to ensure that the four songs are excluded from the performance. Diljit and his team have not issued a response to the directive so far.

Why have authorities raised concerns about these songs?

The notice refers to a July 2019 order passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The court had expressed concern over songs that glorify alcohol, drugs and violence, particularly because of their possible effect on young listeners.

The court had observed that the “glorification of the liquor, wine, drugs and violence in the songs” across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh “has increased in recent times.” It had also stated, “These songs affect the children of impressionable age.” The order directed police chiefs to “ensure that no songs are played glorifying the liquor, wine, drugs and violence in any song even in live shows.”

Who filed the complaint against the songs?

The latest action followed a complaint filed on November 1 by Chandigarh-based professor Panditrao Dharenavar. He was also a petitioner in the 2019 case and approached the authorities seeking action against the four tracks. He requested that Diljit should not perform them “even with twisted lyrics,” referring to the court’s earlier order and the Centre’s anti-addiction initiatives.

His complaint also raised concerns about the safety of children attending the concert. He asked the authorities to prevent the singer from inviting children on stage, stating that sound levels at live performances can exceed 120 decibels. He further warned that rapidly flashing lights “can trigger seizures in children.”

DELHI FANS AURA INDIA TOUR 2026 Next INDORE https://t.co/8HJA4YRrbu — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) October 31, 2026

What other restrictions were requested in the complaint?

Panditrao also raised an objection to the singer’s stage costumes. He requested that Diljit avoid wearing “two crisscrossed silver bullet belts (also known as bandoliers) or dummy metallic silver cartridges over his chest.”

According to the complaint, these “will symbolise the gun gesture which is violent in nature” and “might instigate the audience to behave in a violent manner.” These were concerns raised in the complaint, while the specific direction issued by the District Child Protection Officer concerns the four songs.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour 2026 schedule

The Diljit Dosanjh Aura India Tour 2026 is among the major concert series scheduled across India this year. Produced by BookMyShow Live and Live Nation, the tour brings together Bhangra, hip-hop, pop and Bollywood music in a six-hour live experience.

After performing in Delhi on October 30 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Diljit is scheduled to perform in Indore on November 15 at C21 Estate. The tour will then move to Ahmedabad on November 21 at Narendra Modi Stadium and Mumbai on November 27 at Mahalaxmi Race Course. Bengaluru is scheduled for November 29 at NICE Grounds, followed by Chandigarh on December 1, where the venue is yet to be announced. The final listed stop is Lucknow on December 5 at the 19th National Jamboree Ground.

Tickets are being sold exclusively through BookMyShow, with prices varying by city and seating category. The listed starting price for Indore is Rs 3,499.