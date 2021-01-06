Popular Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has won millions of hearts with his sheer hard work and talent. He has established himself as a versatile actor in both Bollywood and Polywood. His music is also widely loved by his fans and music-lovers all across the globe. As a singer he has given hits with songs like Do you Know, Ki Banu Duniya Da, Peed – GOAT, High End, Laembadgini, Raat Di Gedi, 5 Taara, Proper Potala, Clash – GOAT, Panga , Patiala Peg to name a few. Music sensation’s commercially successful films include Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2, Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji, Ambarsariya, Sardaar Ji 2, Super Singh, Sajjan Singh Rangroot, Shadaa, Udta Punjab, Good Newwz to name a few. Also Read - 5 Expensive Items Inside Birthday Boy Diljit Dosanjh's Wardrobe That Proves He Is A King Of All Quirky Things

Year after year, Diljit took a step forward and become popular among the masses. He earned riches with his work. He is a master of his craft. He started as a singer, then actor and television presenter. His super hit song Lak 28 Kudi Da from his movie The Lion of Punjab topped the Asian Download Chart in USA after its release. In 2016, Diljit Dosanjh ranked in Forbes top 100 richest Indian celebrities. In Forbes 2019 Celebrity 100 list, Diljit has ranked 39 with earnings of Rs 36.91 crore. As far as his net worth is concerned, it is said to be a staggering $16 million, which, in Indian currency, is close to Rs 115 crore.

The 37-year-old's earnings come from his live musical concerts, films, reality shows and brand endorsements.

As per a report published in the CelebrityNetWorth.com, Diljit's net worth is $16 million, which he also contributes in huge numbers to his charity organisation 'Saanjh Foundation', It focuses on underprivileged children and seniors, contributing to orphanages and old age homes.