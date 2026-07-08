Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj co-star Geetika Vidya Ohlyan reflects on film’s OTT removal in emotional post, says: ‘Feels both fulfilled…’

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan penned an emotional note following the removal of Satluj from OTT, sharing her thoughts on the film’s journey and the response it has received from audiences.

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Satluj actor Geetika Vidya Ohlyan reflects on film's OTT removal (PC: Twitter)

Diljit Dosanjh starrer Satluj continues to remain in the spotlight after its unexpected removal from ZEE5 shortly after its release. Amid the ongoing discussion around the film’s streaming journey, actor Geetika Vidya Ohlyan has shared a heartfelt note reflecting on the emotions attached to the project. The actor, who portrays Paramjit, the wife of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, said the team carried the film quietly for four years while waiting for audiences to finally experience the story.

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan shares emotional note after Satluj OTT removal

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan took to Instagram on Wednesday and opened up about her experience of being part of Satluj. She shared that the film’s journey has left the team with a feeling that their hope was “both fulfilled and unfinished” after the movie reached viewers but was later removed from the streaming platform.

Sharing a still from the film featuring Diljit Dosanjh as Jaswant Singh Khalra with his family, Geetika wrote, “For four years, we carried this film quietly in our hearts, hoping for the day we could finally share it with you. Today, that hope feels both fulfilled and unfinished, as Satluj finds its voice in some places while remaining silenced in others.”

The actor added that playing the role of Bibi Paramjit was a privilege and that she felt honoured to stand alongside Diljit Dosanjh while telling the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra and his family. She also praised director Honey Trehan for his decision and highlighted the message associated with Khalra’s work by mentioning the hashtags #Nirbhau #Nirvair and #challengethedarkness.

See Geetika Vidya Ohlyan’s heartwarming post on Satluj here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geetika Vidya (@geetikavidya)

What is the controversy around Satluj?

The film faced a long certification process before reaching audiences. It reportedly entered the CBFC process in late 2022, after which several changes were suggested. The makers challenged the decisions after reportedly being asked for multiple cuts and changes including a title change from Ghallughara to Punjab ’95. The film was later reviewed again and reportedly faced further suggested edits including changes related to the protagonist’s name. Due to these disagreements, the release was delayed for years.

Satluj removed from ZEE5 after release

After years of waiting, Satluj finally premiered on ZEE5 on July 3 without major promotions. The film received attention from viewers soon after its release but was removed from the platform within 48 hours. ZEE5 later stated that the film was unavailable in India due to current developments and said the platform was exploring options through due process to bring it back for audiences.

Reports stated that the Centre directed the platform to take down the film citing security concerns under the Information Technology Rules. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also formed a high-level interdepartmental committee to examine the film. The decision received reactions from organisations including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and several Punjab-based political parties.

What is Satluj about?

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and focuses on his remarkable efforts to uncover the truth behind the disappearance and alleged illegal cremation of nearly 25,000 unidentified bodies during Punjab’s militancy era in the 1980s and 1990s. The film features Diljit Dosanjh, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, Saurabh Sachdeva and Varun Badola in important roles.