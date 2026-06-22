Diljit Dosanjh’s US show gets stormed by pro-Khalistan protester, arrested on spot- Watch Video

Diljit Dosanjh’s US concert took an unexpected turn after a protester interrupted the event, prompting immediate action from security officials. Videos from the venue have quickly gained traction online, drawing reactions from fans and observers alike.

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Diljit Dosanjh US concert sees disruption by pro-Khalistan protester (PC: Twitter)

Thousands of fans gathered to watch Diljit Dosanjh perform during the final leg of his North American tour, but the evening briefly took an unexpected turn. What began as a high-energy concert soon witnessed a tense moment when an individual suddenly entered the stage area during the live performance. The disruption lasted only a short time before security personnel stepped in. Despite the interruption, the Punjabi singer remained calm and continued entertaining the crowd. The incident quickly grabbed attention online, with videos from the venue spreading across social media and sparking discussions among fans.

What happened during Diljit Dosanjh’s San Francisco concert?

The incident took place during Diljit Dosanjh’s live show in San Francisco on Friday night. According to reports, a pro-Khalistan demonstrator managed to get onto the stage while the singer was performing. The individual was reportedly carrying a flag and briefly disrupted the event, creating a moment of confusion among those present. The unexpected entry led to a security breach at the venue. Audience members were left surprised as security officials immediately moved in to control the situation.

How was the protester stopped?

The disruption was short-lived as venue security and local police reacted quickly. The individual was tackled on stage and taken into custody before the situation could escalate further. Officials acted within moments of the breach, ensuring that the safety of performers and attendees remained the top priority. The prompt response prevented the incident from causing any major disturbance to the event.

See viral video from Diljit Dosanjh’s concert here

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How did Diljit Dosanjh react?

One of the most talked-about aspects of the incident was Diljit Dosanjh’s calm response. Instead of allowing the disruption to affect the atmosphere of the show, he continued performing and maintained focus on entertaining the audience. After the protester was removed and arrested, Diljit resumed his dance performance and carried on with the concert. Fans praised the singer for staying composed and keeping the energy of the event intact despite the unexpected interruption. Throughout the show, he continued promoting themes of entertainment, positivity and unity among the Indian and South Asian diaspora attending the concert.`

How did the Aura World Tour conclude?

The San Francisco concerts marked the conclusion of Diljit Dosanjh’s North American Aura World Tour 2026. The final performances took place on June 20 and June 21 at the Chase Center, drawing large crowds of fans. The tour has been one of the singer’s biggest international ventures and further strengthened his global popularity.

What is next for Diljit Dosanjh?

Apart from music, Diljit is preparing for the release of his upcoming period drama Panjab 95. Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by RSVP Movies, the film is based on the life of slain human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The singer also recently received a major honour in the United States. The Los Angeles City Council declared January 6, 2027, as Diljit Dosanjh Day in recognition of his contribution to Punjabi music and South Asian representation in global entertainment.