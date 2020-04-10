After actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to thank Mumbai Police for working tirelessly to contain coronavirus, the hashtag #DilSeThankYou started trending on Twitter, which is hardly surprising because it includes the tweets of Bollywood’s A-list. Several Bollywood actors also expressed gratitude to the Mumbai Police. Also Read - India Cricketer Rishi Dhawan Fined For Roaming in Car During Lockdown

Bollywood stars, as a community, have always rooted for all things patriotic. In these times of COVID-19 peril, B-Town has also banded together as a social media entity to promote the virtues of lockdown. Also Read - Coronavirus: Gurugram Identifies Nine Containment Zones, Is Your Area Included? | Read List Here

As asked by Akshay Kumar, many of the actors including Karisma Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday used the hashtag #DilSeThankYou in their posts. While the senior Kapoor sister posted a picture of herself holding her iPad which had #DilSeThankYou written over it, her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, posted a video of the Mumbai Police working during the lockdown. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Now Donates Rs 3 cr to The BMC For Production of PPE Masks, Gloves And Testing Kits

Karisma also thanked other frontline workers like medical professionals, government officials and vendors selling essential items. “Thank you @mumbaipolice for ur courage , determination and undying spirit to keep our city safe specially at this time. Also thank all the doctors , nurses , volunteers, NGO’s , government officials , vendors , building security for helping selflessly #dilsethankyou #MumbaiPolice,” she wrote in the caption.

Kareena Kapoor Khan pledged to stay at home along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan to make the work of police officials easier. “Gratitude and respect for each and every Police officer. Working tirelessly to help get the situation under control. Let’s help them now….Saif, Taimur and I pledge to stay home… can you?#MainBhiMumbaiPolice #MumbaiPolice,” Bebo wrote in the caption.



Ishaan Khatter also posted a picture of himself holding ‘#DilSeThankYou’ placard and wrote, “#DilSeThankYou. Thank you to our bravehearts – who are as of this moment putting their time, energy and even their own health on the line to give us ours. AND a special mention to every cleaning staff member, every ration provider and everybody working to provide essential services at this crucial time”.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra thanked the police officials in a special by posting a picture of herself holding a placard that read, ‘#Dil Se Thank You. Jai Hind.’ “Mumbai se main, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, apne aur apne poore parivaar ki orr se @MumbaiPolice, @mybmc, Nagar Nigam ke workers, doctors, nurses, NGOs, volunteers, govt. officials, vendors, building ke guards ko #DilSeThankYou kehna chahti hoon. Aap hain isiliye hum surakshit hain,” she tweeted along with the picture.

Actors Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday also tweeted to thank the police force. “A heartfelt thank you to the @MumbaiPolice who are tirelessly working day and night to keep us safe and protected. The least we can do for them is #StayHome,” tweeted Dhawan.

“To the brave hearts of the #MumbaiPolice & #MaharashtraPolice who are working round the clock to keep us safe & secure. We are grateful for all your efforts and hope to fight this battle together. Thank you. #DilSeThankYou,” tweeted Panday.

Many other Bollywood celebrities including actors Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and film director Karan Johar.