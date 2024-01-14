Home

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: The Academy Shares Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s ‘Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna’ Clip, Indian Fans Unite to Celebrate – Check Wholesome Reactions!

In a surprising turn of events, The Academy shared a video clip of song from 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, Indians celebrate - WATCH

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: The Academy surprised viewers by posting a music video clip from the 1995 movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The Academy shared a short clip from the song ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna,’ which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, on Instagram on Saturday. But once the Academy released the video, the Internet went crazy, with comments ranging from SRK being the greatest artist in the world to The Academy members being SRK fans filling the area. Decades after its premiere, the movie, which has become a cult classic in India and redefined romance for a generation, is being shown at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir.

The caption on The Academy’s Instagram post read, “Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol performing the classic song “Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna” from 1995’s ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.’ ”

The Academy Drops DDLJ Song Clip – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

Shah Rukh Khan fans poured immense love on The Academy’s Instagram post. They dropped heart emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “The academy posting this makes me emotional. These two have contributed so much to Bollywood and I look forward to the day that they are honored as well!” Another user wrote, “Most of the people who are saying Academy is running out of content… they r forgetting academy honours any kind of movies around the world. Not only American and British movies. DDLJ is a cult classic. It’s honouring post. Don’t get so concerned about it.” The third user wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan – the face of Indian Cinema 🤌👑(sic).” The fourth user said, “He is bigger than the OSCAR’s 🛐(sic).”

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), an all-time hit film directed by Aditya Chopra, shot Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to immediate fame. With Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri, Anupam Kher, Parmeet Sethi, and Mandira Bedi among others, also featured in the film. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayengewas filmed in India, London, and Switzerland from September 1994 to August 1995. Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s cult classic, the world’s longest-running movie, is the most valuable possession for Indian cinema and the gem in YRF’s spectacular collection of several record-breaking movies.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.