Nirahua-Aamrapali's viral picture: Popular Bhojpuri actors Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey recently astonished their fans by sharing romantic photos of themselves as bride and groom on their separate social media accounts. The two can be seen being married in Nepali tradition in images and videos that have gone viral on the internet. Nirahua shared the picture with Aamrapali dressed up in wedding attire. The caption read Nepali Wedding in Hindi along with a hashtag Nepali bani crorepati and a heart-eye emoji.

Take a look at Nirahua-Aamrapali’s viral picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav)

Aamrapali shared a reel where the two can be seen dancing and romancing each other. She captioned the reel, "Our 1st Nepali reel," along with a heart-eye emoji. Among several fans, actor Rakhi Sawant also reacted to the post with fire and hands up emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubey Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101)

Netizens swarmed the comments section with overwhelming affection for the two as they poured in countless heart and fire emojis as soon as the photo and video went viral. Some even wished the duo, a very happy married life. While others assumed it might be a look from an upcoming project.

Nirahua appeared to be preparing something special for his legion of admirers, as it seemed to be a music video. Despite the fact that the project has yet to be confirmed, the video and image have raised the intensity of enthusiasm among their fans. Nirahua and Aamrapali are Bhojpuri cinema’s most popular on-screen couples.

