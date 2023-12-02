Home

Dinesh Phadnis, CID’s ‘Fredericks’ Hospitalized, On Ventilator Support

Dinesh Phadnis: According to the reports just pouring in, actor Dinesh Phadnis who became a household name and gained immense fame after playing the role of Fredericks in the hit show CID has been hospitalized.

Dinesh suffered a heart attack and was rushed to Mumbai’s Tunga Hospital and is currently receiving treatment there, according to a report in IWM Buzz. The portal says that he is in critical condition and placed on ventilator support where he is fighting for his life.

The news of his hospitalization has shocked his fans.

He played the role of Fredericks for about 20 years from 1998 to 2018. He was not visible on the screen for a long time but was active on social media.

The entire CID crew and team were informed about Dinesh’s condition on Friday night and many of them went to the hospital to check on him. Dinesh played the role of Fredericks from 1998 to 2018 and added a touch of humour to a rather serious detective show. Apart from that he also featured in several Bollywood films.

The popular detective serial CID also starred big names like Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava, Janvi Chheda Gopalia, Hrishikesh Pandey, and Shraddha Musale.

Dinesh also played a cameo in the hit comedy series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

