Dipika Chikhalia defends casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Ramayana, says ‘If he can do Animal, he can…’

Dipika Chikhalia has backed Ranbir Kapoor’s casting as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, saying an actor’s previous roles should not define their ability to portray a character.

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Dipika Chikhalia defends casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Ramayana (PC: Instagram)

Ever since the first glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana was revealed, the film has been one of the biggest talking points in Indian cinema. While many praised its scale and visuals, others questioned whether Ranbir Kapoor was the right choice to play Lord Ram, especially after his intense performance in Animal. Now, actress Dipika Chikhalia, who is still remembered for playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic television series Ramayan, has shared her views on the debate. Interestingly, instead of joining the criticism, she has defended Ranbir’s casting and urged people to judge his performance only after watching the film.

Dipika Chikhalia on Ranbir Kapoor playing role of Lord Ram in Ramayana

Speaking about the ongoing discussions, Dipika Chikhalia made it clear that an actor should not be judged only by previous roles. She said that if Ranbir Kapoor could convincingly play a complex and intense character in Animal, there is no reason to believe he cannot portray Lord Ram with the dignity the role demands.

In an interview with Hindi Rush, she said, “We are actors. We haven’t come from the above. As actors, we get the opportunity to play different kinds of characters, and that’s the biggest thing. If someone can do Barfi!, they can do Animal. And if they can do Animal, they can also play Ram. Just imagine how fortunate he is to get such a wide variety of roles. He is very lucky, and it’s wonderful that he is doing it.”

She highlighted how the actor’s versatility is what makes them suitable for different kinds of roles in the entertainment industry.

Deepika Chikhalia on Sai Pallavi playing role of Sita in Ramayana

Earlier Dipika Chikhalia also shared her views on Sai Pallavi playing Sita. She said, “I have seen Sai Pallavi’s South Indian films, and in my opinion, she is a very, very good actor. She is playing Sita, and I don’t want to say anything negative about it. Why should I speak negatively about someone’s project? We’ll see the film once it releases, but I know she is a good actor and she will do very, very well. It’s very important to be a good actor to fit into a role. I don’t believe in criticising someone else’s project.”

The discussion around Ramayana has only grown since the trailer’s release. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film features Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, making it one of the most awaited Bollywood releases of 2026. While the visuals and ambitious scale have impressed many viewers, the casting has remained a major topic of conversation online.

High expectations from Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

With a star-studded cast, a large-scale production, and budget, Ramayana carries huge expectations. The film has attracted attention not only because of its visual stunning scenes and VFX but also because of the emotional connection audiences have with the epic and earlier adaptations.

Dipika Chikhalia’s support for Ranbir Kapoor is big because it comes from someone closely linked with one of the most beloved versions of the story. Whether the film wins over audiences will become clear only after its release, but for now, the conversation surrounding Ramayana continues to gather momentum.

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release during Diwali 2026.