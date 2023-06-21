Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Welcome Baby Boy, Share He is ‘Premature’

Home

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim Welcome Baby Boy. They Shared He is 'Premature' And 'Nothing to Worry About'.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcome a baby boy

Actor couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed a baby boy in the early morning of June 21, 2023. Shoaib took to his Instagram story to share the good news with their fans, and Dipika also reposted the same. It was revealed that the baby’s birth was a premature delivery, but Shoaib reassured everyone that there was nothing much to worry about and requested prayers. On his Instagram story, Shoaib wrote, “Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery noting much to worry. Keep us in your prayers.”

The joyful news came just a day after the couple celebrated Shoaib’s birthday on June 20. The birthday cake had the inscription “Papa to be,” hinting at the impending arrival of their baby. Shoaib shared a photo of himself with the customized cake, expressing his excitement and emotions about entering a new phase of his life. He thanked everyone for their lovely wishes and blessings. “This one as “papa to be” and Inshallah I will be entering a new phase of my life soon… cant wait myself.. too many emotions too much excitement. Thank you so much everyone for your lovely wishes and blessings. I love you all❤️.”

Prior to this, Dipika had shared a heartfelt reel on social media with a voice-over expressing her love for Shoaib. She described him as the best son, brother, and husband, and now, she eagerly anticipated seeing him become the best father as well. Dipika’s reel also included a note expressing her gratitude for Shoaib’s love, which had made her life more beautiful. She wished him a happy birthday and expressed her love for him.

It’s worth noting that Dipika Kakar had previously opened up about suffering a miscarriage last year. She also faced accusations of faking her pregnancy, which she addressed in recent interviews.

Congratulations to the new parents!

