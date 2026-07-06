Dipika Kakar undergoes infusion amid Cancer battle, husband Shoaib says ‘Every 20 days…’

Dipika Kakar has updated fans on her ongoing cancer treatment after undergoing another infusion session. The actress, along with husband Shoaib Ibrahim, shared how her treatment has now become a regular part of life while reassuring fans about her health.

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Dipika Kakar with husband Shoaib Ibrahim (PC: Instagram)

Dipika Kakar continues to face her cancer journey with remarkable courage. Sasural Simar Ka fame actor recently shared another health update after undergoing an infusion session as part of her ongoing treatment. While hospital visits have now become a regular routine, Dipika’s latest update carried a reassuring message for the many fans who have been praying for her recovery. In a recent vlog shared by her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, the couple opened up about the new phase of her treatment. Although the actress appeared tired during the hospital visit, she maintained a smile and assured everyone that she was doing well. The update has once again drawn an outpouring of support from fans, who have stood by Dipika ever since she revealed her cancer diagnosis. Here’s everything about what Shoaib Ibrahim shared about Dipika Kakar’s treatment and how the actress is coping with the challenges.

Dipika Kakar undergoes infusion session

In their latest vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that Dipika Kakar had visited the hospital for another scheduled infusion as part of her treatment. He also shared that her iron levels were slightly low, so doctors administered an iron infusion through an IV alongside her regular medication. Unlike a previous session that required an overnight stay, this treatment was completed as a day-care procedure, allowing the couple to return home the same evening.

Shoaib said, “A couple of things came up. Her iron levels were a little low the last time, so they’re giving her iron through an IV as well. After that, I think we’ll head home in another one-and-a-half to two hours.” To this, Dipika shared a small message with her fans, “Everything’s good. I just feel a little dizzy because they gave me a medicine beforehand as pre-medication, which causes drowsiness. That’s all. Otherwise, everything is absolutely fine.”

Dipika reassured her fans that she was feeling fine. She admitted that the medication given before the infusion made her feel sleepy and slightly dizzy, but clarified that there was nothing to worry about. Shoaib added that these hospital visits have now become a routine every 20 to 21 days, as they continue to follow the treatment plan recommended by her medical team. He said, “Last time, we had to get admitted for an entire night. But this time, we’ve managed to get it done as a day-care procedure so that we can reach home to Ruhaan tonight. This has now become a routine every 20-21 days.”

How Dipika is coping with her Cancer treatment?

Despite the physical and emotional challenges, Dipika has remained optimistic throughout her treatment. The actress has been regularly updating fans through YouTube, sharing both the difficult moments and the small victories along the way. Earlier this year, Dipika underwent surgery after being diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. During her recovery, doctors also detected two small cysts, following which immunotherapy became part of her treatment plan. Since then, she has been attending regular hospital appointments while closely monitoring her health and also sharing her health updates with fans.