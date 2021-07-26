Mumbai: TV actor Dipika Kakar’s father-in-law suffered a brain stroke recently and has been rushed to the hospital in Mumbai. He is in the ICU and has undergone surgery. Dipika’s husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim took to his official social media page to ask fans for prayers for their father who has suffered a brain stroke. Dipika had also shared the message that read: “Need your Prayers & strength once again!! Papa has had a brain stroke today morning and is in the ICU presently!! Please please aap sab dua kijiyega ki Allah unhe theek kar dein (sic).”Also Read - Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim’s Luxe Apartment in Mumbai Has Namaz Room And Minimalistic Approach- WATCH

Back in February 2021, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's father underwent surgery. The actors had thanked their fans and wrote, "Thank you aapsab ko, Papa ke liye itni saari duaon ke liye aur itna pyar dene ke liye. Papa ki aaj surery thi, Aur Allhamdullilah wo ab theek hain, under observation hain, Inshallah do din mein chalne bhi lagenge. Aap Sab ki duaon ka bahut bahut shukriya (sic)."

Apart from the actors, Dipika and Shoaib are popular YouTubers. They share their bonding with the father and also include him in his videos. Fans of the couple are praying for the speedy recovery of the Sasural Simar Ka actor's father-in-law. There are also lots of videos where the Ibrahim family is seen celebrating big and small moments together. Even Shoaib's sister Saba is a YouTuber.

On the work front, Dipika is seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Shoaib has been a part of television serials such as Sasural Simar Ka, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and Ishq Mein Marjawan among others. He got married to his Dipika Kakar in 2018.

We wish for Shoaib’s father’s speedy recovery.