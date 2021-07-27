Mumbai: Sasural Simar Ka actor Dipika Kakar’s father-in-law, who had suffered a brain stroke, is still in the ICU. Dipika’s husband Shoaib Ibrahim who is also a TV actor shared his father’s update last night on Instagram stories and revealed his veins have not suffered much and doctors have asked them not to worry much. Shoaib further continued in a long video that his father’s left side is slightly paralysed. “Next 72 hours is crucial as he might not get another stroke and we need prayers from all of you,” said the actor.Also Read - Dipika Kakar's Father-in-Law Suffers Brain Stroke, Husband Shoaib Ibrahim And Family Ask For Prayers

Shoaib Ibrahim also mentioned that his father earlier had suffered from brain hemorrhage earlier and he was undergoing treatment for the same. He also said that due to a few medications’ side effects, a small clot is there inside the brain. Shoaib revealed that his wife Dipika and a few friends are staying together near the hospital in a hotel as their house is far from the medical centre. Also Read - Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii Actor Rajiv Paul Hospitalised After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Watch Shoaib Ibrahim’s video:

Earlier, Dipika had shared the message that read: “Need your Prayers & strength once again!! Papa has had a brain stroke today morning and is in the ICU presently!! Please please aap sab dua kijiyega ki Allah unhe theek kar dein (sic).”

Apart from being actors, Dipika and Shoaib are also popular YouTubers. They share their bonding with their father and also include him in his videos. Fans of the couple are praying for the speedy recovery of the Sasural Simar Ka actor’s father-in-law.